India

Indian Web Series ‘Human’ Celebrates Second Anniversary: A Deep-Dive into Medical Malpractice

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:45 am EST
Indian Web Series ‘Human’ Celebrates Second Anniversary: A Deep-Dive into Medical Malpractice

Indian web series ‘Human,’ a riveting exploration into the murky world of medical malpractice, marks its momentous second anniversary today. Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, ‘Human’ pulls no punches as it lays bare the underbelly of unethical human drug testing and the unholy nexus between pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and government officials exploiting the marginalized as guinea pigs for drug trials.

Stellar Cast and Groundbreaking Themes

With a formidable ensemble cast featuring Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, Vishal Jethwa, Ram Kapoor, Indraneil Sengupta, Seema Biswas, and Aditya Srivastav, the series elegantly intertwines the narratives of human life value, class divide, and the repercussions of ill-planned medical research. The actors’ enthralling performances breathe life into the complex characters they portray, adding layers of depth to an already compelling storyline.

Critical Acclaim and Awards

‘Human’ has been hailed by critics and audiences alike, with its bold approach to storytelling and its unflinching portrayal of the medical world. The series was a standout at The Indian Telly Streaming Awards 2022, clinching awards in five categories – Best Editor, Best Art Director, Best VFX, Fan Favourite Villain (Female), and Best Showrunner – a testament to the exceptional craftsmanship behind this groundbreaking series.

A Riveting Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

The series is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, inviting viewers to delve into the intricate, shadowy world of medical malpractice and corporate greed. As ‘Human’ steps into its third year, it continues to resonate with its audience, raising pertinent questions about the value of human life and the ethical boundaries of medical advancements.

India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

