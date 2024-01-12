Indian Union Minister Unveils Manual to Streamline Railway Construction

Indian Union Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, recently paid a visit to the Govind Dev Ji Temple in Jaipur, taking time to inspect the ongoing reconstruction and redevelopment works at the Jaipur Railway Station. The station is undergoing a significant transformation, featuring underground basement parking, a heritage look building, and a roof plaza that covers all platforms. This redevelopment aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a facility that bridges the two sections of the city.

Introducing the Indian Railways Construction Manual

On this occasion, Vaishnaw unveiled ‘The Indian Railways Construction Manual, 2023.’ This substantial update aims to streamline railway construction activities across the country. The manual addresses multiple aspects such as land acquisition, forest clearance, bridge design, contract management, and more, supporting the growth of the world’s fastest-growing rail network.

Modernizing Railway Construction

The manual signifies a considerable modernization from its predecessor, published in 1960. Vaishnaw praised the collaborative efforts led by Roop Narayan Sunkar and his team in preparing the manual. It is part of the National Rail Plan, which aims to enhance the capacity of the Indian Railways by 2030 to meet future demands. Written in simple language, the manual is designed for easy understanding by field officials and is expected to play a crucial role in achieving the ambitious targets set for railway infrastructure development.

Driving Towards a Robust Railway Infrastructure

The manual represents a forward leap in the quest for an efficient and robust railway infrastructure. It aligns with the National Rail Plan to bolster capacity and meet demands up to 2050, focusing on critical projects such as new lines, gauge conversion, multi-tracking, automatic signaling, and traffic facility works. Its release is a significant milestone in India’s journey towards developing a world-class railway network.