India

Indian Tribal Cultural Heritage: A Cornerstone for Sustainable Development

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:10 am EST
Indian Tribal Cultural Heritage: A Cornerstone for Sustainable Development

In a significant confluence of academia and tribal culture, a two-day national seminar took the stage, illuminating the cultural heritage of India’s tribes as a cornerstone for sustainable development. This intellectual gathering was a collaborative effort between Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya and the Indian Council of Social Science Research, New Delhi, and was presided over by Sanjay Prasad, the State Election Commissioner of Gujarat.

Delving into Tribal Culture

The seminar served as a platform for scholars to present their research and engage in discussions about various aspects of tribal culture and their relevance for sustainable development. Professor RK Mohti from Mizoram University shed light on the evolving marriage systems among tribes, highlighting the dynamism inherent in tribal societies. Professor Joshi detailed the Adivasi Ekta Parishad Gujarat’s instrumental role in fostering social consciousness, underscoring the potential of grassroots organizations in nurturing cultural awareness.

Movement, Migration and Music

Professor Tripathi took the discourse to Orissa, discussing the impact of migration on the cultures of its tribes, a testament to the resilience and adaptability of these communities. Adding a melodic note to the proceedings, Jitendra Basna delved into the cultural life of the Bhil tribe, capturing their spirit through an exploration of their folk songs and proverbs. The seminar was not just about the tribes’ past and present, but also their future. Devnath from the Forest Management Institute of Bhopal discussed the importance and challenges of preserving indigenous knowledge in the tribes of Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand, a crucial aspect of safeguarding their cultural and ecological heritage.

Heritage as a Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Professor Veer Pal Singh from National Law University, Bhopal, emphasized the importance of tribal dance, music, art, religious beliefs, agricultural methods, and languages as cultural heritage. These diverse elements, he argued, are not just symbols of the tribes’ rich histories, but also tools for sustainable development. The seminar concluded with the chief guest, Professor Deepak Kumar Verma, reinforcing the importance of Indian tribal cultural heritage in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals 2030. He specifically lauded the Bhil community’s Halma tradition as a successful example of sustainable development practices, a living testament to the tribes’ wisdom and their enduring connection to the land.

India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

