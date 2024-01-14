en English
India

Indian Traditional Performers Adapt to Digital Payments

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:33 am EST
Amid the green fields and humble huts of Indian villages, traditional performers, Haridasulu and Gangireddula melalu, have begun adapting to the digital world by accepting digital payments through QR codes. This unlikely blend of tradition and technology has been prompted by the increasing digitization of the Indian economy and the government’s push for cashless transactions.

A Blend of Tradition and Technology

Haridasulu and Gangireddula melalu symbolize a rich cultural heritage. Haridasulu are performers known for their devotional songs, while Gangireddulu play music and dance with decorated bulls. These performers have been a staple of Indian village life, their performances imbued with cultural significance and spiritual reverence. However, the customary cash-based donations they used to receive are giving way to digital transactions.

Adapting to a Cashless Society

Villagers have been surprised to see QR codes for payment apps like Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe, and Bhim displayed on the headgears of Haridasulu and in between the horns of Gangireddulu. This shift represents a significant change in how these performers receive support for their art. The integration of digital payments into traditional performances is seen as a way to ensure the survival of these cultural practices in an increasingly cashless society.

Preserving Culture in Changing Times

Despite these modern modifications, the core rituals and customs of these traditions remain intact. Haridasulu continue to play traditional instruments and sing devotional songs, while Gangireddula melalu perform their acts and seek alms. The integration of digital payments into these traditional festivals is a poignant reflection of the changing times and the adaptability of Indian culture. It is a testament to how even the most time-honored traditions can find a place in the digital era, preserving cultural heritage while adapting to modern societal trends.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

