India

Indian Television Stars Reflect on Lohri and Makar Sankranti: A Tapestry of Tradition and Togetherness

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:57 am EST
Indian Television Stars Reflect on Lohri and Makar Sankranti: A Tapestry of Tradition and Togetherness

As the festive season unfolds in India, television stars from various shows have taken a moment from their hectic schedules to share personal sentiments, memories, and plans related to two prominent festivals: Lohri and Makar Sankranti. The undercurrent of their narratives is a profound sense of togetherness, tradition, and cultural joy that these festivals encapsulate.

Revisiting Childhood through Kite-Flying

Toral Rasputra, known for her role in the popular TV show ‘Doree’, reminisces about her kite-flying experiences during Makar Sankranti, a cherished part of her childhood. This year, she plans to celebrate the festival with her family in Surat. Despite the physical distances that prevent her from celebrating with friends and relatives, Rasputra aims to spread joy by distributing homemade Tilguds, a sweet delicacy associated with the festival.

Lohri: A Cultural Extravaganza in Punjab

Anuraj Chahal, who portrays a pivotal character in ‘Udaariyaan’, describes Lohri as a significant cultural event in his home state of Punjab. He vividly recounts the lively decorations, the rhythm of traditional music, and the warmth of communal bonfires that form the crux of the Lohri celebrations. Chahal’s narrative paints a vibrant picture of the festival, underscoring its cultural significance in Punjabi communities.

The Joy of Festive Delicacies and Prayers for Prosperity

Tanvi Dogra, seen in ‘Parineetii’, expresses her anticipation for the festival season owing to the special dishes prepared by her mother. Like many others across the country, Dogra sees the festivals as a time of abundance and prosperity. She prays for the well-being and prosperity of her loved ones during this festive season.

Carrying Traditions to Work

‘Chand Jalne Laga’ star Vishal Aditya Singh shares his fond memories of the adrenaline-filled kite-flying competitions that are synonymous with Makar Sankranti. Singh plans to bring this tradition to his show’s set, ensuring that the spirit of the festival permeates his professional space too. This move exemplifies how these actors, despite their demanding work schedules, strive to keep their cultural traditions alive.

In essence, these television stars, while reflecting on their past experiences and sharing their plans for the current year, illuminate the multifaceted richness of Lohri and Makar Sankranti. They underline the festivals’ connotations of unity, tradition, and cultural exuberance, even as they adapt to the constraints of the present times.

India


Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

