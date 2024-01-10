en English
Business

Indian Telecom Industry Holds Steady Amid Global Uncertainties: 2023-2030 Report

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:31 am EST
Indian Telecom Industry Holds Steady Amid Global Uncertainties: 2023-2030 Report

The ‘India Telecoms Industry Report – 2023-2030’ has unveiled a detailed analysis and forecast of the Indian telecommunications sector. The report provides insights into the market size, key trends, digital infrastructure, and 5G developments. Despite global economic uncertainties, the Indian telecom industry is projected to maintain stability, propelled by increasing mobile penetration and fixed broadband adoption.

India’s Digital Leap

In the past six years, India has witnessed a digital revolution. Over 700 million individuals have become internet users, with an additional 200 million expected to join the digital realm by 2030. The shift from voice-centric to data-centric services has been primarily driven by the introduction of 4G technology. Government initiatives like ‘Digital India’ are further strengthening digital connectivity across the nation. However, the journey is not without challenges. Issues such as competition, regulatory uncertainties, and rural infrastructure still pose significant hurdles.

Navigating the Telecom Landscape

The Indian telecom sector comprises major players such as Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea, along with state-owned entities and smaller operators. The industry’s revenue has seen steady growth, from INR 2.6 trillion in 2016 to INR 3.2 trillion in 2022, primarily attributed to mobile and broadband services. The capital expenditure trends in the industry have seen an interesting shift. While Reliance Jio has been heavily investing in network expansion, other operators have focused their resources on consolidations.

Future Projections and Challenges

The report predicts a growth rate of 2% annually for mobile subscriptions and an average rate of 12.6% for broadband subscribers until 2030. The future success of the sector relies heavily on supportive policies, regulatory stability, and continued investment. Bank of America Securities has forecasted a 20% tariff hike for Indian telecom service providers post the general elections, potentially benefiting Bharti Airtel. However, the report also highlights the foreseeable challenges, particularly for Vodafone Idea, which faces ongoing subscriber losses and funding delays. The Indian telecommunications sector thus presents a tale of potential growth intertwined with challenges.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

