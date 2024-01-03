en English
Indian Supreme Court Stays Government Orders on Environmental Clearances

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:57 pm EST
Indian Supreme Court Stays Government Orders on Environmental Clearances

India’s apex legal institution, the Supreme Court, has temporarily stayed the Union government’s orders that allowed ex-post facto environmental clearances for mining projects, a move that bypassed the mandatory prior clearance stipulated in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) notification of 2006. This decision follows a petition lodged by non-governmental organization Vanashakti, which argued against the possibility of exceptions to the prior clearance rule.

Vanashakti’s Stand on Environmental Clearances

The NGO’s petition made a pointed reference to the EIA notification’s emphasis on prior environmental clearance, a term that appears 34 times within the document, asserting its mandatory nature. Central to Vanashakti’s argument is the belief that the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for granting ex-post facto clearance for projects that have already violated the EIA notification cannot coexist with the requirement for prior approval. This argument was presented by Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who represented the NGO and maintained that the need for prior approval is non-derogable under the law.

The Roots of the Dispute

The current case is an offshoot of a Madras High Court order issued in July 2021, which stayed the SOP. In response, the Union government issued a memorandum in January 2022 restricting the stay’s applicability to Tamil Nadu, allowing other regions to continue processing ex-post facto clearances. The Supreme Court had earlier, in December 2021, ruled that the Madras High Court’s interim stay would not affect regions outside its jurisdiction.

Looking Ahead

Vanashakti’s argument emphasizes that the SOP and office memorandum cannot override the EIA notification statute, and thus, prior clearance and ex-post facto clearance cannot exist simultaneously. The Supreme Court has sought the government’s response and has posted the matter for the next hearing in four weeks. This case will undoubtedly have significant implications for environmental law and policy in India, particularly regarding the enforcement of mandatory environmental clearances for projects.

India Law
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

