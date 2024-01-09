en English
Business

Indian Supreme Court Overrules High-Cost Electricity Purchase Order

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 9:30 pm EST
In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court of India overturned a previous order by the Rajasthan High Court, relieving the state government of Rajasthan of purchasing high-cost electricity from MB Power (Madhya Pradesh) Ltd. This decision underlines the need for consumer protection, public interest, and fiscal responsibility in the procurement of electricity.

Justice Bhushan R Gavai Leads the Supreme Court Bench

Justice Bhushan R Gavai, who led the Supreme Court bench, emphasized the crucial importance of consumer interests and public interest in the electricity procurement process. He stressed that these interests should not be disregarded in favor of power generating companies, particularly when it concerns contracts that could potentially lead to increased electricity tariffs for consumers.

High Court Order Reversed in Favour of a Lower Bid

The reversal of the high court’s order comes after the Supreme Court factored in that the initial order would have forced Rajasthan to buy electricity at a higher rate than another supplier’s bid. This bid, which was initially rejected for not aligning with market prices, was brought back into consideration, highlighting the court’s commitment to fiscal responsibility and consumer protection.

Criticism of the High Court’s Direct Involvement

The Supreme Court also criticized the high court for directly entertaining the writ petition filed by MB Power. Instead, the company should have been directed to seek remedies under the Electricity Act from the state electricity commission or the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL). The Supreme Court’s ruling sets a precedent for future cases, emphasizing the importance of following due process and jurisdiction.

MB Power to Bear Costs of the Appeals

Following the verdict, MB Power was directed to pay a cost of ₹5 lakh for each of the two appeals filed by the state government and its departments. This ruling not only reaffirms the need to consider the larger consumer interest and consequential public interest in decisions regarding the procurement of electricity but also sends a strong message about the financial implications of such court battles.

Business Energy India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

