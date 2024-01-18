Indian Supreme Court Clarifies on Foreign Tax Credit for Tax 'Spared' Abroad

In a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court of India has elucidated on the subject of foreign tax credit related to tax exemptions on dividends received by Indian entities from their foreign establishments. The case at the center of this notable ruling involved Krishak Bharti Cooperative, an Indian multi-state cooperative society that had entered into a joint venture with a company in Oman for manufacturing fertilizers.

Interpreting the India-Oman Tax Treaty

The cooperative was given a tax exemption on dividend income in Oman, a provision of Omani tax law designed to foster economic development. Consequently, Krishak Bharti Cooperative sought to claim a foreign tax credit in India for the tax 'spared' in Oman. The Indian Supreme Court ruled in favor of the cooperative, allowing it to claim credit for taxes that would have been payable in Oman, despite the exemption. This pivotal decision hinged on the interpretation of the India-Oman tax treaty's tax sparing clause, which allows the claim of foreign tax credit even when no tax is paid due to specific tax incentives.

Significance of the Ruling

The court also acknowledged a clarificatory letter from Omani authorities, confirming that the tax exemption on dividends is indeed an economic development incentive under Omani tax law. This ruling not only clarifies the position for Indian entities seeking to claim foreign tax credit for taxes spared due to incentives abroad, but also underscores the significance of bilateral tax treaties in determining tax liabilities.

Implications for Offshore Investors

While the case in question revolved around Krishak Bharti Cooperative, the ruling has broader implications. For offshore investors and the industry at large, the decision could potentially influence the sufficiency of Tax Residency Certificates (TRCs) for availing benefits from double tax avoidance agreements (DTAAs). The case also involved a dispute regarding the global fund underpaying tax to the tune of ₹108 crore, with the Supreme Court granting a stay on the Delhi High Court verdict in favor of Blackstone. The outcome of this case could have significant implications for foreign investors and tax treaty benefits.