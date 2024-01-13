Indian Study Challenges ‘Dark Age’ Myth: Reveals Cultural Continuity Since 800 BCE

In an unprecedented revelation, a multi-institutional study in India has unearthed extensive evidence at Vadnagar, the hometown of India’s Prime Minister, indicating sustained cultural continuity dating back to 800 BCE. This breakthrough challenges the prevailing concept of a ‘Dark Age’ following the decline of the Harappan civilization.

Unveiling India’s Cultural Continuity

The collaborative research was carried out by several prestigious institutions, including the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, the Archaeological Survey of India, the Physical Research Laboratory, Jawaharlal Nehru University, and Deccan College. Their findings were published in the esteemed journal, Quaternary Science Reviews.

The study presents a series of findings from in-depth archaeological excavations revealing incessant human settlements tracing back to the late-Vedic/pre-Buddhist era. These correspond to the Mahajanapadas period, a pivotal phase in Indian history.

Climate’s Role in Historical Transitions

The research proposes that shifts in climate patterns, such as variations in rainfall and occurrences of droughts, played a significant role in the rise and fall of kingdoms and invasions over a span of 3,000 years. This perspective adds a fresh dimension to our understanding of India’s intricate historical timeline.

Artifacts Unearthed at Vadnagar

Vadnagar’s excavation has led to the discovery of a wealth of artifacts from numerous cultural periods. These include the Mauryan, Indo-Greek, Indo-Scythian, Hindu-Solankis, Sultanate-Mughal, and colonial eras, alongside one of the oldest Buddhist monasteries. Noteworthy finds include coin moulds of Greek king Appollodatus and a variety of cultural objects that offer insights into the city’s rich past.

The city of Vadnagar, encapsulated within a single fortification, can now be considered one of India’s oldest living cities. Its origins potentially date back to 1400 BCE, falling in line with the late post-urban Harappan phase.

The study was generously funded by the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums (Government of Gujarat) and received substantial support from Sudha Murthy over the past five years. This groundbreaking research has not only challenged the notion of a ‘Dark Age’ but also underscored the cultural continuity of India over the last 5,500 years.