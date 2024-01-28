Indian Students Embark on Educational Tour to Auroville Under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Initiative

The Ministry of Education in India has announced a week-long educational and cultural excursion to Auroville for 94 students from eight different Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) under the auspices of the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) initiative. The tour, scheduled from January 29 to February 2, 2024, dovetails with the 150th Birth Anniversary celebrations of spiritual reformer Sri Aurobindo, and is in harmony with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

A Collaborative Initiative

The Auroville Foundation, an independent entity operating under the Ministry of Education, will coordinate the trips in conjunction with the participating HEIs. The list of institutions involved comprises a diverse set, including Rajiv Gandhi University, IIIT Sonepat, Sikkim University, IIT Mandi, Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur, Avinashilingam Institute, and Pondicherry University.

Auroville: A Beacon of Unity in Diversity

Auroville, a pioneering township instituted in 1968, aspires to embody human unity in diversity, mirroring the teachings of Sri Aurobindo and his spiritual collaborator, the Mother. The primary aim of this tour is to furnish students with exposure to Sri Aurobindo's philosophy of integrated education and its real-world application in Auroville.

A Deep Dive into Culture and Education

The itinerary encompasses visits to various Auroville units, Sadhana Forest, Botanical Gardens, arts and culture centers, and the Matrimandir - a spiritual edifice at the heart of Auroville. The contingent will also tour the Pondicherry Sri Aurobindo Ashram and partake in Dehashakti physical education. These experiences are envisioned to intensify the students' comprehension of integrated education, spirituality, and values, and their pertinence to nation-building.