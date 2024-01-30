Indian Stock Market: Winners, Losers, and Expectations

On January 30, 2023, the Indian stock markets witnessed a tumultuous dance of share prices in the early trading hours. The day saw both winners and losers, reflecting the ever-volatile nature of the financial markets. While companies like ONGC, Hindalco, Hindustan Unilever, JSW Steel, and Tata Steel emerged as major gainers, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Adani Enterprises, SBI Life, and Ultratech Cement bore the brunt of losses.

Indian Railways Reports Capital Expenditure

In a significant development, Indian Railways reported approximately 75% capital expenditure utilization for the first nine months of the financial year until December 2023. The amount, standing at a staggering Rs 1.95 lakh crores, marks a 33% increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

Financial Analysts' Calls on Stocks

The report also shed light on various financial analysts' calls on different stocks with their respective target prices and expectations. The calls ranged from neutral to equal weight, underperform, sell, and buy on companies related to sectors like gas allocation, banking, telecommunications, retail, and petroleum. The strong support from Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) and retail investors seems to be influencing Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) to taper their selling activities.

Market Expectations Towards the Upcoming Budget

The article does not shy away from forecasting market expectations towards the forthcoming budget. Analysts predict that there will be no significant modifications in capital market taxation, providing a sense of stability amidst the inherent unpredictability of the financial world.