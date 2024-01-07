en English
Business

Indian Stock Market Soars in 2023: Government Policies Foster Robust Growth

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:53 am EST
The Indian stock market has proven its mettle with significant gains in 2023. BSE-SENSEX saw an 18.5% augmentation, while NIFTY recorded an impressive 20% increase. The substantial surge witnessed in the last five weeks emanates from the ruling party’s triumph in the critical Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. This victory hints at political stability and a continuation of growth-inducing policies.

A Decade of Infrastructure Development

The past decade has marked significant development and infrastructure investment across the Indian subcontinent. Highways, ports, airports, and railways have witnessed remarkable improvements. The Centre’s proactive approach in fostering private sector investment through the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme is noteworthy. This scheme, granting incentives based on production, has been instrumental in job creation and economic growth.

Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) Yielding Returns

Despite the criticisms for potential further progress, the tangible improvements in the public sector are hard to ignore. For example, companies like IREDA experienced a significant surge in share value after listing. PSUs across various sectors, including railways, defense, and banking, have yielded substantial returns for investors. The market expresses optimism that the current government’s potential third term will further enhance infrastructure, thereby boosting earnings and improving the common man’s life.

Transforming Connectivity Landscape

States like Uttar Pradesh, now boasting extensive highways, exemplify the transformative power of infrastructure development. The telecom sector has also seen strides, with the adoption of 5G and India’s leading use of homegrown UPI technology positioning the country as a global example of efficient and cost-effective connectivity. India’s initiatives such as ‘Make in India’, housing, and skill development programs aim to enhance job opportunities and improve living standards. The market reflects confidence in the government’s continued focus on growth through development.

Business Economy India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

