Indian Stock Market Poised for Positive Opening Amid Mixed Global Signals

Indian stock market is set for a positive open on January 11, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty expected to open on a higher note after BSE Sensex jumped 272 points to hit 71,658 and Nifty 50 surged by 74 points to reach 21,619 on January 10. The bullish candlestick pattern with a long lower shadow on the daily timeframe is signalling buying interest at lower levels. This comes in the wake of a false downside breakout at the immediate support of 21,500 levels, with buying emerging from the lows.

Technical Analysis and Market Trends

Technical analysis suggests the short-term trend of Nifty has reversed upwards following a minor decline over the last two sessions. It is now anticipated to retest the upper trajectory around 21,750 – 21,850 levels in the upcoming sessions, with immediate support at 21,450 levels. The fear index, India VIX, has decreased by 2.2 percent to 12.97 levels, instilling confidence among bulls.

Pivot Point Calculator and Global Market Indications

The pivot point calculator indicates potential resistance and support levels for Nifty. On the global front, markets are showing mixed signals. U.S. stock futures are hovering near the flat line as they await inflation data and the onset of the fourth quarter earnings season. European markets have experienced a slight dip, while Asia Pacific markets have seen a rise, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 briefly crossing the 35,000 mark for the first time since February 1990.

Anticipation of US Inflation Data

Investors are keeping a close watch on the U.S. inflation data for December and the U.S. producer price index due on Friday for further insights into the economy and potential rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. The Indian rupee has recouped early losses to end higher for a sixth consecutive session on likely foreign inflows, settling at 83.0350 against the U.S. dollar.