Indian Stock Market: A Bullish Outlook for 2024 Amid Global Cues and Domestic Stability

As we enter 2024, the Indian stock market is bracing for a potential period of consolidation after a significant rally that led to new all-time highs in the final week of 2023. These highs were driven by an amalgamation of factors, including positive global cues, increased buying by foreign institutional investors, a drop in disruptions in the Red Sea, and expectations of rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which have helped quell inflation concerns. The political stability expected in 2024 has added to the positive market sentiment.

Market Momentum and Projections

The overall market sentiment remains bullish with the focus shifting to forthcoming economic data releases such as manufacturing and services PMI numbers globally, minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), U.S. unemployment data, and monthly auto sales figures. In the week ending December 29, the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex both witnessed significant gains, with broader indices also showing strong performance.

Market analysts predict that the momentum will continue in the near term, supported by rate cuts and a decline in bond yields. They project a modest return expectation of 10 to 12 percent for the main market in CY24. Key determinants to watch include auto sales data, domestic economic data like the S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMI, foreign exchange reserves, and global economic indicators such as the U.S. unemployment rate and non-farm payrolls.

Impact of Oil Prices and Market Capitalization

Oil prices, that have been volatile but showed signs of stabilizing below $80 a barrel, will also play a crucial role in the market, particularly for oil-importing countries like India. India’s market capitalization surpassed the 4 trillion mark in 2023, securing the fifth position globally. Small and mid-cap stocks outperformed blue-chip indexes, despite valuation concerns. The market experienced a gradual rally in 2023, with expectations of rate cuts by the US Fed and a positive global market trend.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming week will be critical as investors closely monitor corporate announcements, macroeconomic indicators, and global cues, with analysts expecting markets to see consolidation in the initial sessions. Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in Indian equities for three out of four days last week, injecting 8,648.96 crores into the market. This has further bolstered the positive sentiment surrounding the Indian stock market as we venture into 2024.

