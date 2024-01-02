Indian States Face Growing Interest Burden Amid High Bond Supply

The fiscal year 2023-24 has seen a significant increase in the interest burden for states in India, with the spread widening to over 50 basis points (bps) between the cut-off of 10-year state bonds (SGS) and the 10-year government securities (G-sec) yield for the first time since January 2022. This 53 bps widening is predominantly attributed to investor concerns about the large influx of state bonds in the final quarter.

Record Borrowing and Increased Interest Rates

In the first weekly auction of this quarter, states raised a total of Rs 16,000 crore through SGS, marking a 19% increase from the previous year and aligning with the projected indication of the Q4 auction calendar. Concurrently, the weighted average cut-off for these bonds rose by 8 bps to 7.71% from the previous week’s 7.63%, despite the weighted average tenor decreasing from 15 to 11 years. Over the current fiscal year, states have borrowed 31.7% more from the market compared to the same period last fiscal, totaling Rs 6.2 lakh crore.

The High Supply Concerns

The chief economist at Icra Ratings, Aditi Nayar, noted that investor apprehension concerning the high supply projected for the quarter is a significant contributor to this surge in spread and pricing. This apprehension is fueled by the record borrowing goal of Rs 4.1 lakh crore.

Forecast for the Future

While the bond yield curve is anticipated to ‘bull steepen’ this year, influenced by expected interest rate cuts from both the US and Indian central banks, traders anticipate that the spread will widen further in the coming weeks. They expect state bond yields to normalize to 50-60 bps. Demand for ultra-long central government bond yields will likely be impacted, with the 30-year and 40-year yields anticipated to widen to around 30 bps by the end of March.