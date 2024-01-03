Indian Spirits Industry Braces for Flat Growth in 2024 Amid Challenges and Opportunities

After a turbulent year marked by tax hikes, state elections, and policy upheavals, the Indian spirits industry is bracing for a flat growth trajectory in 2024. Major firms are setting their sights on the premium segment for growth opportunities, while smaller regional players are predicted to flourish at a faster pace.

2023: A Year of Challenges

Year 2023 presented significant challenges for the spirits industry, including substantial tax increases in Karnataka and the disruptive aftermath of elections in nine states. Despite a promising start in Punjab due to a new excise policy, growth rates have since hit a plateau. Analysts are projecting a modest 5-6% growth for the year. However, spirits consultancy IWSR forecasts a 4% volume growth for the Indian spirits market, significantly outperforming the global growth rate of just 1%.

Beer and Wine Markets on the Rise

The Indian beer and wine markets are also projected to expand with growth rates of 3% and 10% respectively until 2027. Factors such as affordability, enhanced retail experiences, and a trend towards trying new products are fostering a cautiously optimistic outlook. The increasing comfort of young consumers in public drinking spaces is also contributing to growth potential. In 2022, the sector witnessed a rise in sales volume across various categories: spirits by 2%, beer by 38%, RTDs by 40%, and wine by 19%.

Small Companies to Drive Growth

As we move into 2024, smaller and newer companies are expected to drive significant growth in the market. NeuWorld Spirits, a New Delhi-based firm, expects a 25-30% growth in its premium spirits portfolio. Despite the current growth rates being modest in comparison to global consumption, the Indian market for brown spirits like whisky is the largest. With rising incomes and shifting consumer preferences towards experimentation with new products, the future of the industry appears promising.

The Excise Department reported a record sale of 24 lakh bottles on the last day of 2023, a 24% increase in liquor sales in December compared to 2022. A total of 4.97 crore liquor bottles were sold in December 2023, a significant leap from 3.99 crore in 2022. This indicates a significant growth in the Indian spirits market, hinting at a promising year ahead.