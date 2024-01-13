Indian Shrimp Stocks Surge Amid Ecuador Crisis: A Potential Market Revival

In a dramatic turn of events, the shares of Indian shrimp companies have observed a significant surge, driven by speculation that they might gain from an impending supply disruption in Ecuador, a dominant shrimp exporter. The latter is currently engulfed in a crisis involving narco gangs, presenting an opportunity for Indian seafood firms to bridge the potential supply gap.

A Surge in Indian Seafood Stocks

Avanti Feeds Ltd., a renowned Indian seafood company, experienced an 11% increase in its stock value, reaching its highest level in nearly two years. The stock has witnessed a 26% hike since Tuesday, marking a clear sign of investor confidence in the company’s prospects amidst the Ecuador crisis. Similarly, shares of Apex Frozen Foods Ltd. and Waterbase Ltd. also registered substantial growth, with the former rising by over 7% and the latter rallying 12% to its highest since February 2022.

Underperformance and Potential Revival

This sudden surge comes after a period where Indian seafood firms underperformed compared to the broader market due to Ecuador capturing a larger share of the lucrative US market. However, the current turmoil in Ecuador, which involves potential higher taxation on the shrimp industry and violence following the escape of drug kingpins leading to a manhunt ordered by President Daniel Noboa, could shift the scales in favor of Indian companies.

US Aid to Ecuador and Market Implications

The United States has pledged military and law enforcement support to assist Ecuador during this crisis. The severity of the situation and the uncertainty revolving around the resolution has led to a bullish market sentiment for Indian seafood companies. If the turmoil continues and results in a supply disruption, Indian shrimp companies are well-positioned to fill the vacuum, potentially leading to a revival of their fortunes in the global seafood market.