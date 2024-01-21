Indian Shooters Triumph at Asian Shotgun Championships: Secure Paris 2024 Olympic Berths

During the Asian Shotgun Championships 2024 in Kuwait, the Indian shooting team demonstrated a high level of prowess, securing eight medals and two Olympic berths for the Paris 2024 Olympics. The team's monumental victory was a testament to the rising stature of Indian shooters on the international stage.

Unleashing Exceptional Talent

Raiza Dhillon, a 19-year-old prodigy, and Gurjoat Singh Khangura, a seasoned shooter, teamed up to win a bronze medal in the mixed skeet team event. The duo's performance was nothing short of remarkable, despite facing stiff competition from the Kuwaiti legend Alrashidi and his partner Eman. They emerged victorious by a margin of two points, thanks to their consistent performance in the final series.

Securing Olympic Berths

But the triumph did not end there. Raiza Dhillon, showcasing her mettle yet again, and Anantjeet Singh Naruka, another dynamic shooter, secured Paris 2024 Olympic quotas for India. They achieved this feat by bagging silver medals in the women's and men's skeet events, respectively. Their accomplishment not only speaks volumes about their individual talents but also signifies the promising future of Indian shooting.

India's Overall Medal Tally

The total medal tally for India's shooting team stood at one gold, three silvers, and four bronze medals. The collective effort of the team resulted in India ranking fourth in the overall standings. The victories are a clear indication of the potential and prowess that Indian shooters possess, and their readiness to compete at the highest level.