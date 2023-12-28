en English
Business

Indian Rupee Strengthens Amid Declining Dollar Index and Strong Equity Markets

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:53 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 6:30 am EST
Indian Rupee Strengthens Amid Declining Dollar Index and Strong Equity Markets

The Indian Rupee (INR) is on an upward trajectory, thanks to a slump in the Dollar Index (DXY) and a surge in equity markets. The DXY, which gauges the US dollar’s performance against a basket of other significant currencies, is on a five-month low.

This situation, coupled with robust equity markets, has created a favorable environment for the INR, which typically benefits from a weaker dollar and positive sentiment in equity markets.

INR Gains Amid a Falling Dollar Index

At the interbank foreign exchange, the INR opened at 83.33 and further increased to 83.26 against the US Dollar. This represents an increase of 8 paise from its previous close. Meanwhile, the Dollar Index was trading lower by 0.17 percent at 100.48. This drop in the dollar has led to expectations of the INR opening higher, with non-deliverable forwards indicating the INR will open at around 83.26-83.28 against the US dollar.

Impact on Emerging Markets

A declining DXY is typically good news for emerging market currencies like the INR. Investors seeking higher returns often turn to these markets when the DXY weakens. Furthermore, strong equity markets can attract foreign investment into Indian stocks, strengthening the INR even further. Analysts predict that the INR will strengthen against the US dollar in 2024, with Capital Economics forecasting it to climb to 78 against the dollar by the end of 2024.

Future Predictions and Economic Implications

The INR has shown notable stability this year, depreciating by a mere 0.5% against the dollar. This stability, combined with the current state of the DXY and equity markets, could lead to increased economic optimism and investment opportunities in India. Additionally, Fitch Ratings has projected India to be the world’s fastest-growing country with resilient GDP growth of 6.5% during fiscal 2024-25. With these positive forecasts and potential economic growth, the INR is set to maintain its strength into the next year, potentially appreciating to 82.

Business Economy India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

