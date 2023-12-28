en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Indian Rupee Strengthens Against US Dollar: A Detailed Analysis

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:34 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 6:39 am EST
Indian Rupee Strengthens Against US Dollar: A Detailed Analysis

The Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar, closing at 83.17 compared to the previous closing value of 83.35. This change in the exchange rate indicates a marginal appreciation of the rupee against the dollar.

Exchange rates are influenced by a variety of factors, including economic indicators, market sentiment, and geopolitical events. The movement in the rupee versus the dollar can have significant implications for the Indian economy, affecting imports, exports, and foreign debt repayments.

Factors Influencing The Exchange Rate

The shift in the exchange rate could be a result of various economic policies, interventions by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), or changes in the demand for different currencies in the foreign exchange markets. Investors and businesses closely monitor these fluctuations as they can impact profitability and decision-making processes.

Implications of Forex Fluctuation

The foreign exchange market is highly volatile, and even small movements can represent meaningful financial shifts for stakeholders involved in international trade and finance. A strong rupee can make imports cheaper while making exports more expensive, impacting the balance of trade. Conversely, a weak rupee can make imports costly and exports cheaper, potentially benefiting exporting firms but increasing the cost of foreign debt repayments.

Outlook for the Indian Rupee

Despite the current appreciation, experts anticipate the Rupee to remain subdued in the near term, with a mild likelihood of appreciation towards 83.20. This outlook reflects the complex interplay of factors affecting exchange rates, from domestic economic indicators to global market sentiment and geopolitical events. As such, the future trajectory of the rupee against the dollar remains uncertain, subject to various domestic and global influences.

0
Business Economy India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fermanagh Couple's Life-Altering £3.8 Million Lotto Jackpot Win

By Saboor Bayat

Colombian Labor Minister's Concerns Spark Legal Backlash from Van Camp's

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Tork Motors Rolls Out Year-End Offers on Electric Motorcycles

By Dil Bar Irshad

Garment Workers' Unrest in Bangladesh: A Struggle for Fair Wages

By Geeta Pillai

PSX Surges: Gains 1,271 Points, Breaks Through 62,000 Mark! ...
@Business · 13 mins
PSX Surges: Gains 1,271 Points, Breaks Through 62,000 Mark! ...
heart comment 0
Navigating 2024: Predictions for Australia’s Property Market

By Geeta Pillai

Navigating 2024: Predictions for Australia's Property Market
Deciphering the Mystery Behind Airline Ticket Pricing

By Nitish Verma

Deciphering the Mystery Behind Airline Ticket Pricing
PIA Privatization Plan Hits Roadblock Over Financial Obligations: Setbacks and Challenges Ahead

By Mazhar Abbas

PIA Privatization Plan Hits Roadblock Over Financial Obligations: Setbacks and Challenges Ahead
Jim Green Footwear: From Local Success to Global Expansion

By Israel Ojoko

Jim Green Footwear: From Local Success to Global Expansion
Latest Headlines
World News
Karnataka Minister Demands Urgent Report on Encroachment of Wakf Properties, Warns of Stern Action Against Malpractice
16 seconds
Karnataka Minister Demands Urgent Report on Encroachment of Wakf Properties, Warns of Stern Action Against Malpractice
ECP Dismisses Plea to Remove Interim Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad; Upholds Political Affiliation
2 mins
ECP Dismisses Plea to Remove Interim Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad; Upholds Political Affiliation
Tragic Shark Attack Claims Teenage Boy's Life at South Australia's Ethel Beach
2 mins
Tragic Shark Attack Claims Teenage Boy's Life at South Australia's Ethel Beach
Navigating Recent Developments in Uganda: Accidents, Politics, and Hope
2 mins
Navigating Recent Developments in Uganda: Accidents, Politics, and Hope
Nassalam Dominates at the 2023 Welsh Grand National Despite Challenging Conditions
2 mins
Nassalam Dominates at the 2023 Welsh Grand National Despite Challenging Conditions
PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sent to Jail on Judicial Remand
4 mins
PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sent to Jail on Judicial Remand
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
4 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Thirlwall Inquiry to Investigate Lucy Letby's Crimes: Hospital Executives Designated 'Core Participants'
5 mins
Thirlwall Inquiry to Investigate Lucy Letby's Crimes: Hospital Executives Designated 'Core Participants'
Galatasaray and Fenerbahce: A Super Cup Showdown Steeped in Rivalry
6 mins
Galatasaray and Fenerbahce: A Super Cup Showdown Steeped in Rivalry
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
4 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
14 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
6 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app