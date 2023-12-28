Indian Rupee Sees Support as U.S. Dollar Index Hits Five-Month Low

The Indian Rupee (INR), buoyed by the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) plummeting to five-month lows, signals a positive trend for the Indian currency. This is accompanied by a surge in equity markets, creating an atmosphere of optimism for the INR. As the DXY weakens, emerging market currencies like the INR often find themselves on the favorable end of the spectrum. This correlation between the DXY and the INR is particularly significant for India, where the equity markets compose a substantial part of the financial sector.

Decoding the Dollar-Rupee Dynamics

The DXY’s downward trajectory results from various global economic factors impacting the dollar’s valuation against a collection of other major currencies. The recent uptick in equity markets further fuels the rosy outlook for the INR. It hints at an increased appetite for riskier assets, a category in which emerging market currencies often find themselves. This scenario is advantageous for the Indian economy, as it can draw foreign investment, leading to a potential improvement in the balance of payments.

Scrutinizing the INR’s Performance

Despite the DXY’s slide, the INR found itself weakening due to month-end dollar demand from oil companies. However, analysts expect the INR to bounce back against the U.S. dollar in 2024, with some predicting it to climb to 78 to the dollar by year-end. This conjecture stems from the market’s anticipation of about six Fed rate cuts in 2024 as inflation and growth both decelerate. The INR’s performance in 2024 will hinge on how the Fed’s easing cycle shapes up relative to current expectations.

Exploring the INR’s Stability

The INR has demonstrated remarkable stability this year, depreciating by a mere 0.5% against the dollar – the least volatility in nearly three decades. Experts anticipate the rupee will maintain its strength into the next year, potentially appreciating to 82. This resilience is credited to timely interventions by the Reserve Bank of India and robust foreign inflows. Nevertheless, external factors such as geopolitical tensions, rising oil prices, and central bank policy shifts can disrupt the rupee’s stability.