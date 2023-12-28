en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Indian Rupee Sees Support as U.S. Dollar Index Hits Five-Month Low

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:50 am EST
Indian Rupee Sees Support as U.S. Dollar Index Hits Five-Month Low

The Indian Rupee (INR), buoyed by the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) plummeting to five-month lows, signals a positive trend for the Indian currency. This is accompanied by a surge in equity markets, creating an atmosphere of optimism for the INR. As the DXY weakens, emerging market currencies like the INR often find themselves on the favorable end of the spectrum. This correlation between the DXY and the INR is particularly significant for India, where the equity markets compose a substantial part of the financial sector.

Decoding the Dollar-Rupee Dynamics

The DXY’s downward trajectory results from various global economic factors impacting the dollar’s valuation against a collection of other major currencies. The recent uptick in equity markets further fuels the rosy outlook for the INR. It hints at an increased appetite for riskier assets, a category in which emerging market currencies often find themselves. This scenario is advantageous for the Indian economy, as it can draw foreign investment, leading to a potential improvement in the balance of payments.

Scrutinizing the INR’s Performance

Despite the DXY’s slide, the INR found itself weakening due to month-end dollar demand from oil companies. However, analysts expect the INR to bounce back against the U.S. dollar in 2024, with some predicting it to climb to 78 to the dollar by year-end. This conjecture stems from the market’s anticipation of about six Fed rate cuts in 2024 as inflation and growth both decelerate. The INR’s performance in 2024 will hinge on how the Fed’s easing cycle shapes up relative to current expectations.

Exploring the INR’s Stability

The INR has demonstrated remarkable stability this year, depreciating by a mere 0.5% against the dollar – the least volatility in nearly three decades. Experts anticipate the rupee will maintain its strength into the next year, potentially appreciating to 82. This resilience is credited to timely interventions by the Reserve Bank of India and robust foreign inflows. Nevertheless, external factors such as geopolitical tensions, rising oil prices, and central bank policy shifts can disrupt the rupee’s stability.

0
Business Economy India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

AI Outperforms Expectations: Paytm and Google Prepare for Layoffs

By Dil Bar Irshad

Philippine Economy Set for Robust Rebound in 2024, Predicts RCBC Chief Economist

By BNN Correspondents

Kajaria Ceramics Boosts Investment in Kajaria Plywood: A Strategic Move for Market Expansion

By Rafia Tasleem

Anticipated Improvements in IBC Case Handling by Tribunals in 2024

By Dil Bar Irshad

How Amanda Bradford's The League Revolutionized the Dating App Industr ...
@Business · 13 mins
How Amanda Bradford's The League Revolutionized the Dating App Industr ...
heart comment 0
IRDAI Report Shows Marginal Decrease in Life Insurance Policies Sold to Women in India

By Rafia Tasleem

IRDAI Report Shows Marginal Decrease in Life Insurance Policies Sold to Women in India
BBB Chair Stephen Welton Warns of UK’s ‘Incubator Economy’ Trend

By Ebenezer Mensah

BBB Chair Stephen Welton Warns of UK's 'Incubator Economy' Trend
Fuel Price Reduction in 2024: A Possibility Amid Crude Oil Volatility and Red Sea Crisis

By Rafia Tasleem

Fuel Price Reduction in 2024: A Possibility Amid Crude Oil Volatility and Red Sea Crisis
Indian Stock Market Hits Record High as Nifty Index Reaches New Heights

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Stock Market Hits Record High as Nifty Index Reaches New Heights
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Group 'Wunu tsindowakati' Accused of YouTube Fraud Amid Rising Digital Deceit
34 seconds
Political Group 'Wunu tsindowakati' Accused of YouTube Fraud Amid Rising Digital Deceit
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Glamorous Date Night at NHL Hockey Game
1 min
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Glamorous Date Night at NHL Hockey Game
UN Report Highlights Deterioration of Human Rights in Israeli-Occupied West Bank
1 min
UN Report Highlights Deterioration of Human Rights in Israeli-Occupied West Bank
Seattle City Removes Community Garden Amid Controversy
1 min
Seattle City Removes Community Garden Amid Controversy
Marco Jansen's Half-Century Boosts South Africa in Test Against India
3 mins
Marco Jansen's Half-Century Boosts South Africa in Test Against India
Putin Assures Xi of Continued Military Engagement in Ukraine, West Shifts Focus
4 mins
Putin Assures Xi of Continued Military Engagement in Ukraine, West Shifts Focus
Manitoba Pharmacies See Surge in Demand Amidst Spike in Respiratory Illnesses
5 mins
Manitoba Pharmacies See Surge in Demand Amidst Spike in Respiratory Illnesses
Cher Files for Conservatorship of Son Elijah Blue Allman Amidst Drug Abuse Concerns
8 mins
Cher Files for Conservatorship of Son Elijah Blue Allman Amidst Drug Abuse Concerns
Major Drug Bust at Karachi Airport - Customs Seize Millions Worth of Narcotics
8 mins
Major Drug Bust at Karachi Airport - Customs Seize Millions Worth of Narcotics
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
1 hour
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
3 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
3 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app