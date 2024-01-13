Indian Rupee Gains International Acceptance: 35 Countries Agree to its Use

A Union minister has recently revealed that 35 countries have officially agreed to recognize and accept the Indian rupee as a valid form of currency. This means that travelers to these countries will be able to conduct transactions using the Indian rupee without needing to exchange it for local currencies or the US dollar. This announcement signifies a growing acceptance and confidence in the Indian currency on an international level.

Historical Significance of the Reserve Bank of India

In addition to this groundbreaking news, the minister also took a moment to reflect on the historical significance of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which was established in April 1935. The inception of the RBI was heavily influenced by the thesis presented by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at the London School of Economics on the topic of the Indian rupee.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar is widely recognized for his role as a social reformer and politician, but his contributions to economics are often overlooked. The minister emphasized that Ambedkar’s work on the Indian rupee played a pivotal role in the establishment of the RBI and, by extension, the economic framework of India.

Impact on International Transactions

The decision to accept the Indian rupee in 35 countries will have a significant impact on international transactions. It will provide relief to importers as they will now be able to open letters of credit in rupees to source products from neighboring countries, thus reducing their dependence on the US dollar. This move is particularly beneficial in light of the recent challenges faced due to the shortage of US dollars, driven by higher import bills.

Indian Rupee’s Performance

The Indian rupee has recently been performing well, reaching its highest level in four months and having its best week in a month. This surge was supported by dollar inflows towards both debt and equity investments and dollar sales by foreign banks. Despite fluctuations in the global market, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continues to maintain control over the rupee, intervening as necessary to maintain stability.

In conclusion, the acceptance of the Indian rupee in 35 countries is a testament to the currency’s strength and the country’s economic growth. This, coupled with the historical significance of the RBI and the contributions of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, highlights a promising future for the Indian rupee on the global stage.