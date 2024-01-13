en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Indian Rupee Gains International Acceptance: 35 Countries Agree to its Use

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:30 am EST
Indian Rupee Gains International Acceptance: 35 Countries Agree to its Use

A Union minister has recently revealed that 35 countries have officially agreed to recognize and accept the Indian rupee as a valid form of currency. This means that travelers to these countries will be able to conduct transactions using the Indian rupee without needing to exchange it for local currencies or the US dollar. This announcement signifies a growing acceptance and confidence in the Indian currency on an international level.

Historical Significance of the Reserve Bank of India

In addition to this groundbreaking news, the minister also took a moment to reflect on the historical significance of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which was established in April 1935. The inception of the RBI was heavily influenced by the thesis presented by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at the London School of Economics on the topic of the Indian rupee.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar is widely recognized for his role as a social reformer and politician, but his contributions to economics are often overlooked. The minister emphasized that Ambedkar’s work on the Indian rupee played a pivotal role in the establishment of the RBI and, by extension, the economic framework of India.

Impact on International Transactions

The decision to accept the Indian rupee in 35 countries will have a significant impact on international transactions. It will provide relief to importers as they will now be able to open letters of credit in rupees to source products from neighboring countries, thus reducing their dependence on the US dollar. This move is particularly beneficial in light of the recent challenges faced due to the shortage of US dollars, driven by higher import bills.

Indian Rupee’s Performance

The Indian rupee has recently been performing well, reaching its highest level in four months and having its best week in a month. This surge was supported by dollar inflows towards both debt and equity investments and dollar sales by foreign banks. Despite fluctuations in the global market, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continues to maintain control over the rupee, intervening as necessary to maintain stability.

In conclusion, the acceptance of the Indian rupee in 35 countries is a testament to the currency’s strength and the country’s economic growth. This, coupled with the historical significance of the RBI and the contributions of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, highlights a promising future for the Indian rupee on the global stage.

0
India International Relations
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
25 seconds ago
Cracking the CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam: Expert Strategies and Preparation Tips
With the final theory examinations for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 set to begin on February 15, students across India are entering the final phase of their preparation. Among these examinations, the Physics paper, scheduled for March 4, has become a focal point, especially with the tips and
Cracking the CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam: Expert Strategies and Preparation Tips
Swift Response and Safe Evacuation Avert Major Disaster as Fire Engulfs Dombivali High-Rise
3 mins ago
Swift Response and Safe Evacuation Avert Major Disaster as Fire Engulfs Dombivali High-Rise
Tamil Nadu's SKM Confronts Controversial Land Act: A Stand for Agriculture
3 mins ago
Tamil Nadu's SKM Confronts Controversial Land Act: A Stand for Agriculture
Startup CEO Arrested for Travelling with Deceased Son's Body Amid Custody Battle
57 seconds ago
Startup CEO Arrested for Travelling with Deceased Son's Body Amid Custody Battle
Vikas Lifecare and Indraprastha Gas Ltd. Forge Joint Venture for Smart Meter Manufacturing
2 mins ago
Vikas Lifecare and Indraprastha Gas Ltd. Forge Joint Venture for Smart Meter Manufacturing
Shaila Merchant: The Business Magnate and Future Mother-in-law of Anant Ambani
2 mins ago
Shaila Merchant: The Business Magnate and Future Mother-in-law of Anant Ambani
Latest Headlines
World News
Egypt's Presidential Decree Pardons Select Prisoners in Historic Move
39 seconds
Egypt's Presidential Decree Pardons Select Prisoners in Historic Move
PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan Faces Police Intrusion Amidst Crucial Legal Battle
2 mins
PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan Faces Police Intrusion Amidst Crucial Legal Battle
Cora Jade Injured During Match: Wrestling Community Holds Breath
2 mins
Cora Jade Injured During Match: Wrestling Community Holds Breath
Coventry City FC Condemns Offensive Banners, Pledges Action
2 mins
Coventry City FC Condemns Offensive Banners, Pledges Action
Tour D'Afrique 2024 and 31st Egyptian Marathon Commence in Egypt: A Sporting Celebration
2 mins
Tour D'Afrique 2024 and 31st Egyptian Marathon Commence in Egypt: A Sporting Celebration
Sussex Cricket Announces Captains for 2024 Season: A Strategic Move Towards Ambitious Goals
3 mins
Sussex Cricket Announces Captains for 2024 Season: A Strategic Move Towards Ambitious Goals
Young Cheerleader from Swanzey Earns Spot on U.S. National Team
3 mins
Young Cheerleader from Swanzey Earns Spot on U.S. National Team
High School Basketball: Preble Shawnee's Mason Shrout Hits Career Milestone
3 mins
High School Basketball: Preble Shawnee's Mason Shrout Hits Career Milestone
Babangida Advocates for Two-Party State in Nigeria
3 mins
Babangida Advocates for Two-Party State in Nigeria
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
3 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app