Business

Indian Rupee Gains Ground Against US Dollar: Analyzing the Dynamics

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:10 am EST
Indian Rupee Gains Ground Against US Dollar: Analyzing the Dynamics

At the close of the recent trading session, the Indian Rupee exhibited a slight appreciation to 83.17 against the US dollar, from its preceding closing value of 83.35. This uptick in the exchange rate is a testament to the volatility inherent in currency markets, steered by a multitude of factors ranging from economic data releases and central bank policies to geopolitical happenings and market sentiment. The minor strengthening of the Rupee against the dollar is the outcome of a nuanced interweaving of these components.

Driving Factors behind Currency Fluctuations

On Thursday, the Rupee appreciated by 8 paise to 83.26 against the US dollar. This was primarily attributed to the weakening of the American currency against major overseas rivals, coupled with positive cues from domestic equity markets. Despite the volatility in crude oil prices, the Rupee gained momentum due to significant equity buying by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs). Concurrently, the dollar index was trading lower by 0.17 per cent at 100.48, and the global oil price benchmark Brent crude saw a slight increase of 0.08 per cent to $79.71 per barrel.

Equity Markets and FII Influence

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 221.43 points higher, marking a 0.31 per cent increase at 72,259.86. The broader NSE Nifty also rose by 50.80 points or 0.23 per cent to 21,705.55. These gains were facilitated by FIIs buying equities worth ₹2,926.05 crore on Wednesday. Such foreign fund inflows have been instrumental in the Rupee’s appreciation against the US Dollar, pushing it to a 3-month high and closing at 74.50 against the Dollar.

Implications of Currency Fluctuations

Investors and businesses scrutinize these currency movements meticulously, as they carry significant implications for international trade, investment decisions, and the overall economic panorama. Exchange rates serve as a vital cog in the financial markets machinery, influencing the cost of imports and exports, the value of investments, and the economic health of the countries involved in currency trading. The Rupee’s depreciation on December 27, for instance, was due to sustained outflow of foreign funds and increased demand for American currency from importers and banks, causing the Rupee to fall to as low as 83.35 against the greenback.

Business Economy India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

