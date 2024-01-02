en English
India

Indian Railways to Develop ‘Super App’ for Streamlined Services

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:35 am EST
In a significant move towards digitization and user convenience, the Indian Railways is developing a ‘Super App’ to merge various services from multiple apps into one comprehensive platform. This strategic shift is designed to streamline the user experience, offering easy access to a multitude of railway services in a single touch.

Integration of Existing Apps

The Super App is set to incorporate features from an array of existing apps, including Rail Madad, UTS, and the National Train Enquiry System. It will also integrate operational services like PortRead, Satark, TMS-Nirikshan, and standalone apps such as IRCTC Rail Connect, IRCTC eCatering Food on Track, and IRCTC Air. Rail Madad is a service that addresses passenger complaints and suggestions, while the National Train Enquiry System provides real-time train status updates to the users.

Monetizing User Attention

Managed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), the IT branch of the railway ministry, the Super App is more than just a user convenience tool. It is also intended to monetize user attention by amalgamating successful apps on a unified platform. The integration of these apps is a nod to the global trend of businesses offering seamless digital experiences and creating opportunities for better data management.

Cost and Impact of the Super App

The estimated development and operational cost for the Super App is Rs 90 crore over a span of three years. The potential impact of the Super App is massive, given the significant user base of the existing apps. For instance, the IRCTC’s Rail Connect app alone accounted for half of IRCTC’s total ticket bookings in the fiscal year 2023, emphasizing the potential reach and influence of the Super App.

India Science & Technology Transportation
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

