Indian Railways to Deploy Multilingual Staff in Ayodhya to Assist Pilgrims and Tourists

The Indian Railways has taken a significant step to enhance passenger experience, particularly for those pilgrims and tourists who do not speak Hindi. This move comes in anticipation of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony scheduled for January 22 in Ayodhya, an event expected to draw considerable crowds. The decision to deploy multilingual staff at stations was revealed by Sachinder Mohan Sharma, the newly appointed divisional railway manager of the Lucknow division of Northern Railway.

Multilingual Staff for Improved Communication

The multilingual staff chosen for this task are not just selected randomly. They come from the commercial department, known for their language skills and proficiency in crowd management. Their main objective is to ensure non-Hindi speakers have a hassle-free and pleasant experience while visiting the holy city. It’s a significant move to break the language barrier and foster a better understanding between the railway staff and the commuters.

Anticipation of Increased Footfall

The Indian Railways is gearing up for a significant increase in passenger footfall post the event. They anticipate over 25,000-30,000 visitors per day at major railway stations like Ayodhya Dham Junction and Ayodhya Cantt. On peak days, this footfall is predicted to quadruple. To manage this surge, both the North Eastern Railway (NER) and Northern Railway (NR) Lucknow divisions plan to closely coordinate to manage the increased traffic at intermediate stations.

Upgrading Facilities at Ayodhya Dham Junction

Moreover, the Ayodhya Dham Junction, which is located just 1 kilometer away from the temple, is undergoing an upgrade to better accommodate passengers. Additional facilities such as a helpdesk and eateries are being added to ensure a comfortable journey for the passengers. This move not only caters to the immediate needs of the passengers but also reflects the Indian Railways’ commitment to improving passenger services in the long run.