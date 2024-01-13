en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Indian Railways to Deploy Multilingual Staff in Ayodhya to Assist Pilgrims and Tourists

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:44 pm EST
Indian Railways to Deploy Multilingual Staff in Ayodhya to Assist Pilgrims and Tourists

The Indian Railways has taken a significant step to enhance passenger experience, particularly for those pilgrims and tourists who do not speak Hindi. This move comes in anticipation of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony scheduled for January 22 in Ayodhya, an event expected to draw considerable crowds. The decision to deploy multilingual staff at stations was revealed by Sachinder Mohan Sharma, the newly appointed divisional railway manager of the Lucknow division of Northern Railway.

Multilingual Staff for Improved Communication

The multilingual staff chosen for this task are not just selected randomly. They come from the commercial department, known for their language skills and proficiency in crowd management. Their main objective is to ensure non-Hindi speakers have a hassle-free and pleasant experience while visiting the holy city. It’s a significant move to break the language barrier and foster a better understanding between the railway staff and the commuters.

Anticipation of Increased Footfall

The Indian Railways is gearing up for a significant increase in passenger footfall post the event. They anticipate over 25,000-30,000 visitors per day at major railway stations like Ayodhya Dham Junction and Ayodhya Cantt. On peak days, this footfall is predicted to quadruple. To manage this surge, both the North Eastern Railway (NER) and Northern Railway (NR) Lucknow divisions plan to closely coordinate to manage the increased traffic at intermediate stations.

Upgrading Facilities at Ayodhya Dham Junction

Moreover, the Ayodhya Dham Junction, which is located just 1 kilometer away from the temple, is undergoing an upgrade to better accommodate passengers. Additional facilities such as a helpdesk and eateries are being added to ensure a comfortable journey for the passengers. This move not only caters to the immediate needs of the passengers but also reflects the Indian Railways’ commitment to improving passenger services in the long run.

0
India Travel & Tourism
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
15 seconds ago
Indian Courts Can Restrain YouTube from Strike-Based Channel Removals
In an unprecedented exercise of legal authority, Indian courts have established their power to issue injunctive relief against YouTube, effectively preventing the platform from removing channels due to strikes, under specific legal conditions. This development has been confirmed by legal experts, shedding light on the potential checks and balances that can be imposed on global
Indian Courts Can Restrain YouTube from Strike-Based Channel Removals
Asiatic Lion Killed by Speeding Train in Gujarat: A Clash of Conservation and Infrastructure
3 mins ago
Asiatic Lion Killed by Speeding Train in Gujarat: A Clash of Conservation and Infrastructure
Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024: Dragons and Firebolts Claim Resounding Victories
6 mins ago
Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024: Dragons and Firebolts Claim Resounding Victories
Sonam Srivastava's Optimistic Forecast for IT Sector Recovery
1 min ago
Sonam Srivastava's Optimistic Forecast for IT Sector Recovery
BJP Draws Parallels Between Palghar and Purulia Incidents, Accuses TMC of Violence Against Saints
2 mins ago
BJP Draws Parallels Between Palghar and Purulia Incidents, Accuses TMC of Violence Against Saints
Axar Patel's Cautious Approach as He Prepares for T20 World Cup
3 mins ago
Axar Patel's Cautious Approach as He Prepares for T20 World Cup
Latest Headlines
World News
A High-Stakes Rematch: San Diego State and New Mexico Brace for an Intense Basketball Encounter
2 mins
A High-Stakes Rematch: San Diego State and New Mexico Brace for an Intense Basketball Encounter
Ukraine and UK Ink Historic Security Agreement Amid Geopolitical Tensions
2 mins
Ukraine and UK Ink Historic Security Agreement Amid Geopolitical Tensions
BJP Draws Parallels Between Palghar and Purulia Incidents, Accuses TMC of Violence Against Saints
2 mins
BJP Draws Parallels Between Palghar and Purulia Incidents, Accuses TMC of Violence Against Saints
Axar Patel's Cautious Approach as He Prepares for T20 World Cup
3 mins
Axar Patel's Cautious Approach as He Prepares for T20 World Cup
Montana High School Basketball: Standout Performances and Game Results
4 mins
Montana High School Basketball: Standout Performances and Game Results
Nike Zoom KD 4 'Weatherman' Set for Rerelease, A Nod to Durant's NBA Legacy
5 mins
Nike Zoom KD 4 'Weatherman' Set for Rerelease, A Nod to Durant's NBA Legacy
Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor: Mixed Reception for Jerry Krause at Inaugural Celebration
5 mins
Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor: Mixed Reception for Jerry Krause at Inaugural Celebration
Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024: Dragons and Firebolts Claim Resounding Victories
6 mins
Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024: Dragons and Firebolts Claim Resounding Victories
Paarl Royals Begin SA20 Season with Decisive Win Over Pretoria Capitals
6 mins
Paarl Royals Begin SA20 Season with Decisive Win Over Pretoria Capitals
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app