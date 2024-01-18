Indian Railways to Collaborate with Swiss Counterpart: Aiming for Advanced Operational Efficiency

Indian Railways is poised to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with its Swiss counterpart, aiming to adopt some of the latter’s most effective practices and advanced procedures. The announcement was made by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during an interview with PTI at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos.

Learning from the Swiss Model

The focal points of this upcoming collaboration include the hub and spoke model and tunnelling technology. The hub and spoke model, reminiscent of a wire wheel’s design, features all traffic routes leading to a central point. This system is known for its efficiency and has been a cornerstone of the Swiss railway’s successful operations. The tunnelling technology holds significant potential for India, particularly for constructing rail lines through the country’s mountainous terrain, similar to Switzerland’s geography.

A Mutual Exchange of Knowledge

Minister Vaishnaw highlighted the mutual benefits of this partnership, emphasizing that it would allow India to leverage conventional technologies and practices that have proven successful in Switzerland’s railway system. “There are many good things that we can learn, and there are some conventional technologies also where we can learn by collaborating with Switzerland,” Vaishnaw stated.

Enhancing Efficiency and Infrastructure

The MoU is expected to significantly contribute to Indian Railways’ ongoing efforts to enhance its efficiency and infrastructure. By integrating these international best practices, the railways can provide better service and connectivity while also addressing challenges inherent in maintaining and expanding a rail network within a diverse and vast geography like India.