Indian Railways Tightens RTI Guidelines After Selfie Booth Controversy

In a move that signals a commitment to transparency and accountability, the Railway Board in India has introduced new guidelines aimed at enhancing the quality and consistency of responses to Right to Information (RTI) applications. The decision follows a controversy involving the disclosure of the cost of selfie booths featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s images, which sparked speculation over the reasons for the subsequent transfer of an official who handled the RTI response.

A Response to Controversy

The incident drew attention to the management of RTI applications, leading to a reassessment of procedures. Senior railway officials have sought to dispel speculation, insisting that the official’s transfer was a routine procedure unrelated to the RTI disclosure. The new directive, issued on December 28 by Milind K Deouskar, Secretary of the Railway Board, stresses the importance of strictly adhering to RTI Act timelines and ensuring that responses are approved at the appropriate managerial level.

Emphasizing Quality Responses and Timely Disposal

Deouskar’s communication underscores the need for high-quality, factually accurate responses to RTI requests. The directive also mandates the timely disposal of RTI applications, a crucial factor in maintaining the organization’s credibility. The Railway Board’s actions reflect its determination to bolster public confidence in the RTI process and ensure that precise and prompt information is provided to the public.