India

Indian Railways Repurposes Old Coach into Restaurant: A Unique Dining Experience

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:36 pm EST
In an era where sustainability is the key, the Indian Railways has taken a unique step forward, giving a new lease of life to an obsolete railway coach. The coach, once hustling with passengers, now stands beautifully transformed into a full-fledged restaurant at Belagavi railway station. This innovative initiative has rapidly become a major attraction outside the station, offering an unforgettable dining experience amidst the nostalgic charm of the railways.

Repurposing with a Purpose

The transformation of the railway coach into a stylish dining establishment was spearheaded by Belagavi MP Mangala Angadi and MLA Asif Sait, marking a significant milestone in the Indian Railways’ commitment towards innovative utilization of resources. The restaurant, equipped with cushioned chairs and a full kitchen, can comfortably accommodate up to 50 patrons at a time, serving a variety of cuisines including South Indian, Chinese, and traditional Indian dishes.

Dining at the Station

Operating round the clock, the coach restaurant provides a convenient dining option for passengers and visitors, given its strategic location at the main entrance of the railway station. The restaurant is managed by Magnum Foods for the next five years. The commencement of this project in August 2023, aimed at enhancing the passenger experience and utilizing the station’s central location to attract more visitors, has indeed added a unique charm to the station’s ambiance.

A Step Towards Sustainability

This innovative project is not a standalone endeavor. It fits perfectly into the broader picture of the Indian Railways’ commitment towards sustainable practices. The success of this initiative is a testament to how obsolete resources can be creatively repurposed, adding value while preserving the environment. The project, along with the ongoing success of the Vande Bharat Express trains, is redefining India’s railway system, making it more passenger-friendly and sustainable.

India Travel & Tourism
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

