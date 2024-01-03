Indian Railways Repurposes Old Coach into Restaurant: A Unique Dining Experience

In an era where sustainability is the key, the Indian Railways has taken a unique step forward, giving a new lease of life to an obsolete railway coach. The coach, once hustling with passengers, now stands beautifully transformed into a full-fledged restaurant at Belagavi railway station. This innovative initiative has rapidly become a major attraction outside the station, offering an unforgettable dining experience amidst the nostalgic charm of the railways.

Repurposing with a Purpose

The transformation of the railway coach into a stylish dining establishment was spearheaded by Belagavi MP Mangala Angadi and MLA Asif Sait, marking a significant milestone in the Indian Railways’ commitment towards innovative utilization of resources. The restaurant, equipped with cushioned chairs and a full kitchen, can comfortably accommodate up to 50 patrons at a time, serving a variety of cuisines including South Indian, Chinese, and traditional Indian dishes.

Dining at the Station

Operating round the clock, the coach restaurant provides a convenient dining option for passengers and visitors, given its strategic location at the main entrance of the railway station. The restaurant is managed by Magnum Foods for the next five years. The commencement of this project in August 2023, aimed at enhancing the passenger experience and utilizing the station’s central location to attract more visitors, has indeed added a unique charm to the station’s ambiance.

A Step Towards Sustainability

This innovative project is not a standalone endeavor. It fits perfectly into the broader picture of the Indian Railways’ commitment towards sustainable practices. The success of this initiative is a testament to how obsolete resources can be creatively repurposed, adding value while preserving the environment. The project, along with the ongoing success of the Vande Bharat Express trains, is redefining India’s railway system, making it more passenger-friendly and sustainable.