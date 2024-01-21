Indian Railways Ordered to Compensate Passenger for Unsanitary Conditions

In a landmark verdict, the Delhi District Consumer Commission has mandated Indian Railways to compensate a passenger with Rs. 30,000 for the distress and inconvenience suffered due to unsanitary toilets and lack of water during his journey. The judgement comes as a significant reminder of the crucial role basic amenities play in ensuring passenger comfort and safety. It also sets a significant precedent for future cases involving passenger rights and service quality on the Indian Railways.

Case Details and Judgement

The passenger, who had a confirmed reservation in 3AC, experienced deplorable conditions during his journey from New Delhi to Indore on September 3, 2021. The absence of water and the unhygienic state of the toilets led to a severe headache, causing him to miss work. Despite Indian Railways' assertion that a toilet does not qualify as a 'service' under the Consumer Protection Act 2019, the commission dismissed the argument. It emphasized that toilets and water are fundamental amenities that should not be denied to passengers.

Not Just Compensation

Alongside the compensation for distress, Indian Railways has also been instructed to pay Rs. 10,000 towards litigation expenses. A stipulation for a 7% per annum interest has been set on the compensation amount if it is not paid within 30 days. This ruling underscores the importance of maintaining cleanliness and hygiene standards on trains. It also serves as a strong deterrent for any future lapses in service provision.

Another Case of Service Failure

Furthermore, in a separate incident, Indian Railways found itself on the wrong end of consumer rights once again. It was penalized Rs. 5,000 for failing to provide a wake-up alert service to a passenger who had registered for it. This incident further highlights the need for Indian Railways to improve its service delivery and uphold passenger rights.