Indian Railways: New Connectivity, Extended Services and Winter Challenges

The Indian Railways is charting a new course to enhance connectivity and ease of travel, with the announcement of a Vande Bharat train service between Saharsa and New Delhi. This promising development is set to transform transportation options for commuters travelling between Bihar and the national capital, fostering greater accessibility and convenience.

Extension of Vande Bharat Express

In a move to further augment travel and business connectivity, the existing New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express will extend its service to include stops in Udhampur and Kathua in Jammu & Kashmir. The extension, announced by Union Minister Jitendra Singh and scheduled to take effect from December 30, is a strategic step towards strengthening ties within the region.

USBRL Project: A Milestone Achievement

In addition to the introduction and extension of train services, the Indian Railways has also achieved a significant milestone in the Udhampur-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project. The completion of Tunnel T-1 marks a critical phase in the completion of a project that has been described by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as the most challenging railway line project since India’s Independence. The USBRL project, a testament to human ingenuity and perseverance, navigates through the geologically complex young Himalayas, adding a new chapter to India’s infrastructural narrative.

Impact of Winter Fog on Train Schedules

However, amidst these landmark developments, the Indian Railways is grappling with challenges brought on by the harsh winter climate. On January 15, 18 trains scheduled to reach Delhi experienced delays ranging from 30 minutes to 6 and a half hours due to dense fog conditions. The national capital’s severe cold and dense fog have led to disruptions in train and flight operations, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting the persistence of dense fog and cold waves in Delhi from January 14 to January 20.