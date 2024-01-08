en English
Indian Railways Makes History with Majority Female Leadership in Railway Board

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:52 pm EST
Indian Railways Makes History with Majority Female Leadership in Railway Board

In a historic moment, Indian Railways has achieved a significant milestone with women now forming the majority in the Railway Board, the apex decision-making body of the national transporter. This is a profound shift in gender representation, breaking the enduring glass ceiling that has been dominated by male officers for years.

Unprecedented Female Leadership

Jaya Verma Sinha, who holds the distinction of being the first woman to head the Railway Board as its chairperson and CEO, now has two more women joining her in the top brass. Seema Kumar, responsible for operations and business development, and Roopa Srinivas, an accounts officer overseeing finances, are the latest additions to the board. Their cabinet-approved appointments mark the first time women have taken the lead in the Railway Board.

New Appointments Usher Change

In addition to the female leadership, Naveen Kumar has been appointed as the Director General (human resources) and Satish Kumar as member (traction and rolling stock). Roopa Srinivas, while maintaining her role as member finance, has also been appointed as the Director General of National Academy of Indian Railways (NAIR) in Vadodara. Her position on the board will continue until her appointment at NAIR is confirmed by the Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC).

Boosting Gender Diversity

The ACC has further endorsed Aruna Nayar as the Secretary of the Railway Board, who is now permitted to attend full board meetings. With these appointments, three out of the four board members are women, marking an unprecedented level of gender diversity. This increased representation of women in the upper echelons of Indian Railways signals a major breakthrough and sets a precedent for other sectors to follow.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

