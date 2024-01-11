Indian Railways Extends Pune-Jabalpur Special Trains Amid Rising Demand

The Indian Railways, in response to escalating passenger demand, has extended the operation of the Pune-Jabalpur festival special trains. Initially slated to cease in mid-January 2024, the services will now continue until the onset of April 2024. This extension adds a significant 24 more trips to the schedule, thereby presenting passengers with more flexibility in their travel plans.

Extension of Services and Revised Configuration

The 02131 Pune-Jabalpur Superfast special will continue its weekly run on Mondays until April 1, 2024, while the 02132 Jabalpur-Pune Superfast special will remain operational on Sundays until March 31, 2024. This implies an additional 12 trips for each service. Besides, the Indian Railways has tweaked the train configurations to elevate passenger comfort. The updated composition includes two AC-2Tier coaches, five AC-3Tier coaches, eight Sleeper Class coaches, and two second seating cum Guard’s brake vans, making a total of 17 coaches.

Consistency in Operation and Booking Details

Despite these adjustments, the days of operation, timings, and stops for these special trains will remain unchanged, ensuring consistency for travelers. Reservations for the extended trips of the 02131 special train will commence on January 11, 2024. Passengers can make their bookings either at computerized reservation centers or via the official IRCTC website.

Enhanced Connectivity and Convenience

This move by the Indian Railways is poised to provide enhanced connectivity and convenience between Pune and Jabalpur. It underscores the rail authority’s commitment to accommodating increased passenger demand, particularly during the festival season, and ensuring a comfortable travel experience for all.