Indian Railways Extends Express Train Services to Yoganagari Rishikesh

In a move to bolster passenger convenience and meet increasing demand, the Indian Railways has extended the operation of two express trains – the Indore-Dehradun Express and the Laxmibai Nagar-Dehradun Express to Yoganagari Rishikesh. The expansion of these train services will not only facilitate enhanced connectivity but also promote tourism in the spiritual town of Rishikesh, known as the ‘Yoga Capital of the World.’

Details of the Extended Train Services

One of the primary changes sees the Indore-Dehradun Express now renumbered as train number 14317, and will originate from Laxmibai Nagar Railway station. The second train to witness an extension is the biweekly Lakshmibai Nagar Yoganagari Rishikesh Express, designated as train No. 14309. This train will begin its journey from Laxmibai Nagar at 15:25 hrs, and traverse through Dewas, Ujjain, and Maxi, finally reaching Yoganagari Rishikesh at 18:45 hrs the subsequent day.

The return service, train No. 14310, is scheduled to depart Yoganagari Rishikesh at 06:15 hrs and reach its final destination, Lakshmibai Nagar Railway station, at 06:05 hrs on the second day. This adjustment in the train schedules is strategically planned to ensure optimal passenger convenience.

New Changes in the Biweekly Lakshmibai Dehradun Express

Additionally, the biweekly Lakshmibai Dehradun Express, train no. 14317, has been extended to Yoganagari Rishikesh starting from January 6. This extension has also led to a significant change in the arrival and departure timing of trains No. 14317 and 14309. The Indian Railways has made these changes to accommodate the extension, and the departure and arrival timings have been adjusted accordingly to ensure minimal disruption for passengers.

This expansion is a testament to the Indian Railways’ commitment to enhancing its services and meeting the evolving needs of its passengers. The extension of these express trains to Yoganagari Rishikesh is expected to significantly boost the tourism sector and provide an impetus to the local economy.