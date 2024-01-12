Indian Railways Commissions New Rail Line in Odisha, Paving Way for Future Expansion

Indian Railways has made significant strides in their rail expansion efforts with the recent commissioning of a new 14.6 km double broad gauge rail line. This latest development, nestled between Damanjodi and Baiguda in the Koraput-Singapur Road section of Rayagada, Odisha, is part of a larger, ambitious 164 km rail doubling project.

Completion in Phases

The process towards this accomplishment was not without its due diligence. Prior to commissioning, the rail line underwent a rigorous inspection on January 7 by the Commissioner Railway Safety (CRS). Upon ascertaining the safety and functionality of the railway track, signaling system, and bridges, the CRS gave the green light for the project. Thus, this segment of the project was completed and has since been opened up for train traffic.

With this new commissioning, a total of 33.5 km of the rail line has been completed. This includes an earlier 18.9 km stretch from Koraput to Damanjodi that was commissioned in the last fiscal year.

Future Expansion Plans

The Indian Railways isn’t stopping there. In a bid to bolster connectivity and infrastructure, plans are underway to commission an additional 21.75 km of the doubled track from Laxmipur to Tikiri within the current year. Concurrently, construction efforts are being channelled into a challenging 45.86 km section of doubling work from Bhalumuska to Tikiri.

This section, which traverses through demanding terrain inclusive of hilly and jungle areas, is a testament to the railway’s commitment to overcoming obstacles for the greater good of providing superior rail connectivity.

Active Monitoring and Oversight

Playing a crucial role in this infrastructural feat is Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. As stated in a press release from the East Coast Railway (ECoR), Vaishnaw is closely overseeing the project’s progress in Odisha. The Ministry, under his guidance, is prioritizing the early completion of the Koraput-Rayagada Rail Line Doubling Project.

This significant development in the railway sector not only enhances the Indian Railways’ infrastructure but also contributes to the nation’s economic growth, paving the way for an interconnected and prosperous future.