en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Indian Railways Commissions New Rail Line in Odisha, Paving Way for Future Expansion

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:44 pm EST
Indian Railways Commissions New Rail Line in Odisha, Paving Way for Future Expansion

Indian Railways has made significant strides in their rail expansion efforts with the recent commissioning of a new 14.6 km double broad gauge rail line. This latest development, nestled between Damanjodi and Baiguda in the Koraput-Singapur Road section of Rayagada, Odisha, is part of a larger, ambitious 164 km rail doubling project.

Completion in Phases

The process towards this accomplishment was not without its due diligence. Prior to commissioning, the rail line underwent a rigorous inspection on January 7 by the Commissioner Railway Safety (CRS). Upon ascertaining the safety and functionality of the railway track, signaling system, and bridges, the CRS gave the green light for the project. Thus, this segment of the project was completed and has since been opened up for train traffic.

With this new commissioning, a total of 33.5 km of the rail line has been completed. This includes an earlier 18.9 km stretch from Koraput to Damanjodi that was commissioned in the last fiscal year.

Future Expansion Plans

The Indian Railways isn’t stopping there. In a bid to bolster connectivity and infrastructure, plans are underway to commission an additional 21.75 km of the doubled track from Laxmipur to Tikiri within the current year. Concurrently, construction efforts are being channelled into a challenging 45.86 km section of doubling work from Bhalumuska to Tikiri.

This section, which traverses through demanding terrain inclusive of hilly and jungle areas, is a testament to the railway’s commitment to overcoming obstacles for the greater good of providing superior rail connectivity.

Active Monitoring and Oversight

Playing a crucial role in this infrastructural feat is Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. As stated in a press release from the East Coast Railway (ECoR), Vaishnaw is closely overseeing the project’s progress in Odisha. The Ministry, under his guidance, is prioritizing the early completion of the Koraput-Rayagada Rail Line Doubling Project.

This significant development in the railway sector not only enhances the Indian Railways’ infrastructure but also contributes to the nation’s economic growth, paving the way for an interconnected and prosperous future.

0
India Transportation
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
2 mins ago
Ghaziabad Receives Additional Funds to Combat Air Pollution
India’s Ghaziabad city, a beacon of hope in the fight against air pollution, has been granted an additional fund of ₹34.33 crore for the fiscal year 2023-24 to further improve air quality. This funding forms part of a total grant of ₹462 crore, distributed among 12 cities that have shown promising reductions in PM10 levels
Ghaziabad Receives Additional Funds to Combat Air Pollution
Google Set to Expand Real-Money Gaming Apps on Play Store
5 mins ago
Google Set to Expand Real-Money Gaming Apps on Play Store
Mumbai Air Show 2024: Traffic Police Announce Road Restrictions, Alternative Routes
5 mins ago
Mumbai Air Show 2024: Traffic Police Announce Road Restrictions, Alternative Routes
Uttar Pradesh: A Rising Powerhouse in India's Business Sector
3 mins ago
Uttar Pradesh: A Rising Powerhouse in India's Business Sector
Micron Technology Eyes Investment Opportunities in Telangana
3 mins ago
Micron Technology Eyes Investment Opportunities in Telangana
UPSIFS and TISS Ink MoU to Boost Social Justice Research
5 mins ago
UPSIFS and TISS Ink MoU to Boost Social Justice Research
Latest Headlines
World News
Lloyd Austin Controversy: An Examination of Senior Administration Expectations
2 mins
Lloyd Austin Controversy: An Examination of Senior Administration Expectations
Azimio Coalition's 2027 Presidential Flagbearer: An Open Field
2 mins
Azimio Coalition's 2027 Presidential Flagbearer: An Open Field
'Ukraine: The Latest' Podcast Chronicles Day 685 of Conflict, Discusses Telegraph Sale
3 mins
'Ukraine: The Latest' Podcast Chronicles Day 685 of Conflict, Discusses Telegraph Sale
Mock Election in Tarrant County Tests Voting Equipment and Builds Voter Confidence
4 mins
Mock Election in Tarrant County Tests Voting Equipment and Builds Voter Confidence
Oregon Ducks Score Big: Secure Top Wide Receiver and Coach's Loyalty
5 mins
Oregon Ducks Score Big: Secure Top Wide Receiver and Coach's Loyalty
Willtrell Hartson Commits to Southern Illinois University for College Football
7 mins
Willtrell Hartson Commits to Southern Illinois University for College Football
Steve Price Criticizes Retailers for Abandoning Australia Day Merchandise
7 mins
Steve Price Criticizes Retailers for Abandoning Australia Day Merchandise
Congressman Uses 'Real Housewives' Quote to Criticize Trump
8 mins
Congressman Uses 'Real Housewives' Quote to Criticize Trump
Anura MagicMirror: A New Era in Health Monitoring Unveiled at CES
8 mins
Anura MagicMirror: A New Era in Health Monitoring Unveiled at CES
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
10 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app