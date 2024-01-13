Indian Railways Clarifies Child Ticket Policy, Introduces ‘Baby Berths’

India’s North Western Railway has taken to social media to clarify its ticket booking policies for children under the age of five. In a recently released cartoon posted on their official X account, the railway authorities have stated that children below five years can travel for free without a ticket, provided they do not occupy a separate berth or seat. If a separate berth or seat is needed, then the full adult fare must be paid, as highlighted in a recent Railway Ministry press note.

Clarifying Confusion via Social Media

The initiative to clarify ticketing policies using social media illustrates the railway’s effort to reach out to its wide-ranging audience with a contemporary approach. The use of a cartoon to depict the policy has garnered positive responses from netizens, who appreciated the innovative way of clarifying potentially confusing rules.

Comfort for Traveling Mothers with “Baby Berths”

In a stride towards making train journeys more comfortable for traveling mothers, the Indian Railways introduced “Baby Berths” in May 2022. These are small, foldable berths with a stopper designed to prevent babies from falling, providing peace of mind and added comfort for parents. The concept of baby berths was first launched on the Lucknow Mail train.

Not Universal, But a Start

While these baby berths are not yet available across all trains, passengers traveling with toddlers can request to exchange their seat with one that has a baby berth. This request can be made by speaking with the ticket inspector onboard. This innovation in passenger comfort underscores the railways’ commitment to accommodating the needs of all passengers, particularly those with young children.