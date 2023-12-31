Indian Railways: Charting the Course for Future Growth Amidst Privatization Concerns

India’s Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, is set to engage in an insightful conversation with Tamanna Inamdar, discussing various aspects of the Indian Railways. This timely discourse, to be aired on NDTV Profit, aims to delve into the future strategies, current initiatives, and the integration of technology within the railway sector. The dialogue is expected to influence stakeholders and the public, fostering an understanding of the ongoing developments and strategic direction of the Indian Railways.

Setting the Path for Future

Indian Railways has set an ambitious target of 75 Vande Bharat services by August 2024, celebrating 75 years of Indian independence. Currently, 41 of these trains are operational, with some services extended to different railway stations on specific days. The future plans revolve around the development of the Vande Bharat Express, known as Train 18. This advanced electric multiple unit (EMU) trainset, designed and developed by Indian Railways, is equipped with automatic doors, onboard Wi-Fi, and infotainment systems, signifying a leap towards modernizing train travel in India.

Privatization and Public Concern

The Indian Railways has announced the privatization of 151 trains in 109 pairs of routes, expecting the private sector to invest Rs 30,000 crores. However, this decision has sparked opposition from various political parties and trade unions due to concerns over increased ticket fares, job insecurity for railway employees, and potential impact on common man’s transport accessibility. The future of railway production units and manufacturing of Train 18 coaches at the Integral Coach Factory in Perambur is also under scrutiny following this decision.

Infrastructure Development and Strategic Investments

India is planning to augment its railway infrastructure with various projects. These initiatives include the redevelopment of more than 1300 Railway Stations, investment in 400 Vande Bharat Trains, 3000 new passenger trains in the next 5 years, and progress in an ambitious Dedicated Freight Corridor of India targeting 45% of all freight in the country. This strategic approach has created a total sector CAPEX opportunity of 50 Lakh Crore in Railways.