Indian Railways Announces Special Trains for Sankranti Festival Season

In an effort to handle the expected surge of passengers during the Sankranti festival, Indian Railways has announced special train services to be operated between Secunderabad and Brahmapur, and Vikarabad and Brahmapur. These trains are set to run on selected dates in January, offering additional convenience and accessibility to travelers.

Special Train Services

The Secunderabad-Brahmapur Special Express (07089) will commence its journey from Secunderabad on January 7 and 14. In the opposite direction, the Brahmapur-Vikarabad Special Express (07090) is scheduled to depart from Brahmapur on January 8 and 15. Furthermore, the Vikarabad-Brahmapur Special Express (07091) will set off from Vikarabad on January 9 and 16, while the Brahmapur-Secunderabad Special Express (07092) will leave Brahmapur on January 10 and 17.

Stoppages and Accommodations

The special trains will halt at a number of stations en route. These include Lingampally, Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalle, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samlkot, Annavaram, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Pendurthi, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalli, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Sompeta, and Ichapuram. Passengers can avail themselves of different classes of accommodation, from 2nd AC, 3rd AC Economy, Sleeper Class, General Second Class, Second class-cum-luggage/Disabled, to Generator Motor car LHB coaches.

Passenger Advisory

Indian Railways encourages passengers to take advantage of these special services. With an increased number of trains during the festival period, it is expected that the travel experience will be more pleasant and less congested. The move is part of Indian Railways’ commitment to providing safe, comfortable, and convenient travel options for its passengers, especially during peak travel seasons.