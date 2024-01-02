en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Indian Railways Announces Special Trains for Sankranti Festival Season

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:15 am EST
Indian Railways Announces Special Trains for Sankranti Festival Season

In an effort to handle the expected surge of passengers during the Sankranti festival, Indian Railways has announced special train services to be operated between Secunderabad and Brahmapur, and Vikarabad and Brahmapur. These trains are set to run on selected dates in January, offering additional convenience and accessibility to travelers.

Special Train Services

The Secunderabad-Brahmapur Special Express (07089) will commence its journey from Secunderabad on January 7 and 14. In the opposite direction, the Brahmapur-Vikarabad Special Express (07090) is scheduled to depart from Brahmapur on January 8 and 15. Furthermore, the Vikarabad-Brahmapur Special Express (07091) will set off from Vikarabad on January 9 and 16, while the Brahmapur-Secunderabad Special Express (07092) will leave Brahmapur on January 10 and 17.

Stoppages and Accommodations

The special trains will halt at a number of stations en route. These include Lingampally, Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalle, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samlkot, Annavaram, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Pendurthi, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalli, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Sompeta, and Ichapuram. Passengers can avail themselves of different classes of accommodation, from 2nd AC, 3rd AC Economy, Sleeper Class, General Second Class, Second class-cum-luggage/Disabled, to Generator Motor car LHB coaches.

Passenger Advisory

Indian Railways encourages passengers to take advantage of these special services. With an increased number of trains during the festival period, it is expected that the travel experience will be more pleasant and less congested. The move is part of Indian Railways’ commitment to providing safe, comfortable, and convenient travel options for its passengers, especially during peak travel seasons.

0
India Transportation Travel & Tourism
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kollam Gears Up for 62nd State School Arts Festival

By BNN Correspondents

Drop in Tur Prices in Karnataka and Maharashtra Markets Eases Inflation Concerns

By Rafia Tasleem

Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Modi and BJP Over Escalating Violence in Manipur

By Geeta Pillai

South Indian Cinema: Rajamouli Stands with Japan, 'VidaaMuyarchi' Progresses, and Pre-release Rumors Swirl

By BNN Correspondents

Kaleshwaram Project Sparks Political Firestorm Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha ...
@India · 4 mins
Kaleshwaram Project Sparks Political Firestorm Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha ...
heart comment 0
Tamil Nadu Sisters Turn to Online Entrepreneurship Amid Financial Adversity

By Rafia Tasleem

Tamil Nadu Sisters Turn to Online Entrepreneurship Amid Financial Adversity
ED Seizes Properties Associated with TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee

By Rafia Tasleem

ED Seizes Properties Associated with TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee
Home Guard G Maruthi Honored for 40 Years of Service to Police Force

By Rafia Tasleem

Home Guard G Maruthi Honored for 40 Years of Service to Police Force
Political Controversy Erupts Over Srikalahasti Temple Renovations

By Dil Bar Irshad

Political Controversy Erupts Over Srikalahasti Temple Renovations
Latest Headlines
World News
Stoke City's Lineup Shuffle: Returns, Absences, and Injuries
12 seconds
Stoke City's Lineup Shuffle: Returns, Absences, and Injuries
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
13 seconds
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
Crossmolina AFC Appoints Mick Duffy as New Manager Amid Super League Reshuffle
15 seconds
Crossmolina AFC Appoints Mick Duffy as New Manager Amid Super League Reshuffle
2024 Under Armour All-America Game: A Glimpse into the Future of College Sports
40 seconds
2024 Under Armour All-America Game: A Glimpse into the Future of College Sports
Senator Kennedy Criticizes President Biden Amidst Democratic Discord
42 seconds
Senator Kennedy Criticizes President Biden Amidst Democratic Discord
U.S. Service Members Issue 'Declaration of Military Accountability'
50 seconds
U.S. Service Members Issue 'Declaration of Military Accountability'
China Embraces Digital Revolution in Healthcare: Facial Recognition for Medical Insurance and More
59 seconds
China Embraces Digital Revolution in Healthcare: Facial Recognition for Medical Insurance and More
Sunderland's Ukrainian Impact: Nazariy Rusyn Scores Debut Goal and Timur Tutierov Shares his Journey
1 min
Sunderland's Ukrainian Impact: Nazariy Rusyn Scores Debut Goal and Timur Tutierov Shares his Journey
Xochitl Galvez Celebrates 'End of AMLO', Signaling Political Shift in Mexico
2 mins
Xochitl Galvez Celebrates 'End of AMLO', Signaling Political Shift in Mexico
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app