Indian Proptech Startup Settl Secures Rs 10 Crore in Pre Series A Funding

In a significant development in India’s burgeoning proptech sector, Settl, a startup specializing in shared living accommodations, has successfully secured Rs 10 crore in its Pre Series A funding round. The funding round featured a wide array of investors including Gruhas, We Founder Circle, Anthill Ventures, Inflection Point Ventures, Ah! Ventures, Nila Spaces, Soonicorn Ventures, Awficacy Capital, Pai Ventures LLP, and Ekyum, highlighting the diverse backing for the up-and-coming enterprise. This latest capital infusion elevates Settl’s total funding to Rs 15 crore, setting the stage for the startup’s next phase of growth.

The Settl Story

Founded in 2020, Settl operates within the co-living space sector, providing shared living accommodations that encompass co-living spaces, paying guest (PG) facilities, and rental apartments. The startup currently manages over 60 co-living centers, offering a total of 4,000 beds across four major Indian cities—Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Gurugram, and Chennai. Accommodation prices range from Rs 12,500 to Rs 18,000 per bed, catering to a variety of budgets.

Investment and Growth Plans

Settl’s recent funding will be allocated towards bolstering its working capital, expanding its team, and further enhancing its proprietary technology. This strategy underscores the startup’s commitment to refining its operational efficiency, fostering growth, and delivering high-quality services to its patrons.

Market Prospects

Settl’s growth prospects appear promising, considering the current valuation of the managed living sector in which it operates. Valued at $6.6 billion, the sector is projected to witness a threefold increase to reach an estimated $21 billion by 2030. This indicates a significant market expansion potential that companies like Settl could leverage to scale their operations and impact.

