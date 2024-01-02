en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Indian Proptech Startup Settl Secures Rs 10 Crore in Pre Series A Funding

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:39 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:48 am EST
Indian Proptech Startup Settl Secures Rs 10 Crore in Pre Series A Funding

In a significant development in India’s burgeoning proptech sector, Settl, a startup specializing in shared living accommodations, has successfully secured Rs 10 crore in its Pre Series A funding round. The funding round featured a wide array of investors including Gruhas, We Founder Circle, Anthill Ventures, Inflection Point Ventures, Ah! Ventures, Nila Spaces, Soonicorn Ventures, Awficacy Capital, Pai Ventures LLP, and Ekyum, highlighting the diverse backing for the up-and-coming enterprise. This latest capital infusion elevates Settl’s total funding to Rs 15 crore, setting the stage for the startup’s next phase of growth.

(Read Also: India’s Equity Sales Market: Poised for Continued Growth in 2024)

The Settl Story

Founded in 2020, Settl operates within the co-living space sector, providing shared living accommodations that encompass co-living spaces, paying guest (PG) facilities, and rental apartments. The startup currently manages over 60 co-living centers, offering a total of 4,000 beds across four major Indian cities—Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Gurugram, and Chennai. Accommodation prices range from Rs 12,500 to Rs 18,000 per bed, catering to a variety of budgets.

Investment and Growth Plans

Settl’s recent funding will be allocated towards bolstering its working capital, expanding its team, and further enhancing its proprietary technology. This strategy underscores the startup’s commitment to refining its operational efficiency, fostering growth, and delivering high-quality services to its patrons.

(Read Also: India’s Rice Export Ban Fuels Global Crisis: Food Security and Farmers at Risk)

Market Prospects

Settl’s growth prospects appear promising, considering the current valuation of the managed living sector in which it operates. Valued at $6.6 billion, the sector is projected to witness a threefold increase to reach an estimated $21 billion by 2030. This indicates a significant market expansion potential that companies like Settl could leverage to scale their operations and impact.

Read More

0
Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

NASA Extends CMOE Contract with Jacobs, University of Amsterdam Discovers New Binaries

By BNN Correspondents

Union Pacific Corporation: A Strong Player Overshadowed by Overextended Valuation

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Wrightbus: Steering the Future of Clean Transport, Hosting Recruitment Event

By Salman Khan

Juul Labs: Averting Bankruptcy through a Strategic Bailout

By Waqas Arain

2023 Economic and Political Forecasts: A Mixed Bag of Outcomes ...
@Business · 47 seconds
2023 Economic and Political Forecasts: A Mixed Bag of Outcomes ...
heart comment 0
Unraveling the Medical Waste Management Market: An In-Depth Report by ResearchAndMarkets.com

By Wojciech Zylm

Unraveling the Medical Waste Management Market: An In-Depth Report by ResearchAndMarkets.com
MFSA Introduces New Fund Framework for Notified Professional Investor Funds

By Nimrah Khatoon

MFSA Introduces New Fund Framework for Notified Professional Investor Funds
The Evolution of Couponing: A Look at Digital Solutions in 2024

By Israel Ojoko

The Evolution of Couponing: A Look at Digital Solutions in 2024
Canopy Growth and Acreage Extend Exercise Outside Date: Future Acquisition Uncertain

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Canopy Growth and Acreage Extend Exercise Outside Date: Future Acquisition Uncertain
Latest Headlines
World News
The Hidden Dangers of Wearing Dirty Underwear: A Dermatological Perspective
20 seconds
The Hidden Dangers of Wearing Dirty Underwear: A Dermatological Perspective
Reviving the 'Grandmother Method' of Bathing: A Key to Optimal Skin Health
42 seconds
Reviving the 'Grandmother Method' of Bathing: A Key to Optimal Skin Health
Milestone in Onondaga County: First Latina Legislator Succeeds First Black Woman Minority Leader
49 seconds
Milestone in Onondaga County: First Latina Legislator Succeeds First Black Woman Minority Leader
Max Valiquette Joins Canadian Prime Minister's Office Amidst Political Challenges
58 seconds
Max Valiquette Joins Canadian Prime Minister's Office Amidst Political Challenges
Armenia's State Television Omits Church Leader's New Year Address Amid Tensions
58 seconds
Armenia's State Television Omits Church Leader's New Year Address Amid Tensions
Unraveling the Medical Waste Management Market: An In-Depth Report by ResearchAndMarkets.com
1 min
Unraveling the Medical Waste Management Market: An In-Depth Report by ResearchAndMarkets.com
Unraveling the Tangled Web of Hair Loss: Causes, Treatments, and Future Prospects
1 min
Unraveling the Tangled Web of Hair Loss: Causes, Treatments, and Future Prospects
Eastern Pennsylvania Conference Football: A Season of Triumphs and Anticipation for 2024
1 min
Eastern Pennsylvania Conference Football: A Season of Triumphs and Anticipation for 2024
Makseth International School: A Beacon of Academic Excellence and World-Class Facilities in Kadoma
1 min
Makseth International School: A Beacon of Academic Excellence and World-Class Facilities in Kadoma
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
8 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app