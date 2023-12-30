Indian Prime Minister Inaugurates $1.3 Billion Infrastructure Projects in Ayodhya

India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has inaugurated a series of infrastructure projects in Ayodhya, a town held in high esteem as the birthplace of the Hindu deity Ram. The total worth of these projects is a whopping 111 billion rupees ($1.3 billion), and they include the construction of a new airport and renovation of a railway station. The design of the airport reflects the architectural style of a temple, in anticipation of a surge in tourism following the opening of a long-awaited temple in January.

Boosting Infrastructure, Honoring Heritage

The projects aim to augment connectivity, enhance civic amenities, and cultivate modern infrastructure, all while honoring the town’s history and heritage. The revamped Ayodhya Railway Station and the newly constructed Ayodhya Airport are key elements of this initiative. The airport, with its facade mirroring temple architecture, has been developed to accommodate an increase in tourism. The railway station, now equipped with modern amenities, is another step towards transforming Ayodhya into a world-class pilgrimage and tourism hub.

Prime Minister’s Commitment to Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ayodhya underscores his government’s commitment to enhancing the town’s status as a key destination for pilgrims and tourists alike. The Prime Minister inaugurated the redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Railway Station and flagged off two Amrit Bharat Express trains from there. He also unveiled the new airport and launched projects worth more than Rs 11,100 crore aimed at revamping civic facilities and developing world-class infrastructure in Ayodhya.

Preparing for the Temple Inauguration

The infrastructure projects have been timed to coincide with the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple on January 22, attended by the Prime Minister himself. The airport has been constructed in record time of 20 months, reflecting the government’s anticipation of an influx of tourists following the temple’s opening. This series of projects not only bolsters the local economy but elevates Ayodhya’s significance as a religious site of national cultural importance.