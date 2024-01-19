Indian Police Force Series: Rohit Shetty's Controversial Portrayal of Muslims

The web series 'Indian Police Force', helmed by Rohit Shetty, has ignited a storm of controversy due to its depiction of Muslims and its approach to tackling sensitive subjects. The show, which includes a scene depicting cops raiding a Muslim family's home under accusations of terrorism, reflects the real-world issues Muslims face with trials and bail rejections within India.

Controversial Portrayal

Despite Shetty's assertion that his intention is to create entertainment without any significant social relevance, the show has been widely criticized for reinforcing negative stereotypes about Muslims. The series presents an upper-class Muslim cop, Kabir Malik, portrayed by Sidharth Malhotra, in an attempt to counterbalance the unfavorable depiction of Muslims. However, Shetty's narrative has been accused of suggesting that Muslim ghettos are havens for terrorists and sympathizers, a viewpoint that coincides with certain political perspectives within India.

Perpetuating Stereotypes

The show's antagonist, a terrorist named Zaraar, is portrayed as being aided by a sleeper agent within a Muslim family, which further perpetuates the stereotype. Previous works of Rohit Shetty, such as Simmba, have also come under fire for their simplistic resolutions to complex social issues and their glorification of police violence.

Critical Reception

While the 'Indian Police Force' has been noted for its lack of depth in storytelling, subpar visual effects, and emphasis on action over logic, it is also seen as both a reflection of and a contributor to national paranoia regarding terrorism and communal tensions. Shetty's attempt to include 'good' Muslim characters is viewed as insufficient to offset the overall negative implications of his work. This raises questions about the responsibility of filmmakers in shaping public discourse and perceptions.