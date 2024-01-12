en English
India

Indian PM Modi Embarks on an 11-Day Spiritual Journey Amid Responsibilities

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:19 am EST
Indian PM Modi Embarks on an 11-Day Spiritual Journey Amid Responsibilities

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, embarks on an 11-day spiritual Anusthan, a period of intense prayer and rituals, from today. This sacred observance serves as a precursor to the Pran Pratishta ceremony, a significant religious event that involves the consecration of a deity or idol, symbolizing the infusion of divine spirit into the idol.

A Spiritual Journey from Panchvati

The Prime Minister has elected to initiate this spiritual journey from Panchvati, a site deeply associated with Lord Ram, who is believed to have spent a substantial part of his 14-year exile there. Panchvati is located in Ayodhya, a city intrinsically connected to the epic Ramayana and the life of Lord Ram.

Interweaving Politics and Religion

The decision to undertake this Anusthan underscores the Prime Minister’s personal commitment to Hindu rituals and the cultural heritage of India. This act also represents the entwining of politics and religion in India, where such gestures resonate deeply with a significant portion of the country’s citizens.

Embracing Rituals Amid Responsibilities

Despite his packed schedule and immense responsibilities as the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to participate in this sacred event. He has pledged to diligently follow all the rituals involved in the Anusthan and the upcoming Pran Pratishta ceremony.

This religious observance, embarked upon by the Prime Minister, is likely to reverberate across the nation, serving as a testament to the enduring significance of faith and spirituality in the socio-political landscape of India.

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

