Indian PM Inaugurates New FM Transmitters: A Boost for Radio Broadcast Range

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a virtual event held in Chennai, initiated a significant step towards enhancing the range and quality of FM radio signals in the country. He laid the foundation stones for 26 new frequency modulation (FM) transmitters across 12 states, with these transmitters being part of Prasar Bharati's ambitious projects.

A Leap in Broadcast Range

Central to these developments is the focus on the Rajkot cluster of All India Radio (AIR), which serves the Saurashtra and Kutch regions. Here, existing transmitters in Dwarka and Bhuj are set to be replaced with more powerful ones. In Dwarka, the new 10-kilowatt transmitter will extend the broadcasting range from a mere 15-20 km to an impressive 60-70 km.

Bhuj Transmitter Upgrade

Notably, the Bhuj transmitter will see a substantial upgrade, from its current 5 kilowatt to a hefty 20 kilowatt. This upgrade will expand its reach from 60-70 km to a vast area spanning over 150 km. This move is bound to increase the accessibility of AIR content to a broader audience base, thus ensuring the dissemination of vital information to more households.

New Station in Deesa

Besides the upgrades, a new 100-watt FM station was inaugurated in the town of Deesa, in the district of Banaskantha. Constructed at a cost of Rs 28 lakh, this new station will serve approximately 2.5 lakh residents within a 12-15 km radius. This addition adds another feather to the cap of Prasar Bharati's endeavours to reach every corner of the country.

Upcoming Developments

Further enhancing the reach of AIR, the Radhanpur transmitter will be upgraded from 100 watt to 10 kilowatt. Additionally, a new 100-m tall transmission tower is scheduled for construction in Dwarka, replacing the one previously dismantled in anticipation of cyclone Biparjoy. These developments, as part of the Union Government's BIND project, are set to pave the way for the establishment of over 600 FM transmitters across the country.

With these strategic moves, the government aims to reach every household with important information on government schemes, thus bridging the gap between the citizens and the government. This initiative is a testament to the power of radio as an essential means of communication, especially in reaching the remotest corners of the country.