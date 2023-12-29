Indian-Origin Entrepreneur Firdaus Kharas Honored with Prestigious Canadian Award

Firdaus Kharas, a distinguished India-born social entrepreneur and advocate for social change, has been appointed as an officer of the Order of Canada, one of the most esteemed honours in the nation. The announcement came as part of the 2023 annual list of appointees to the Order of Canada, released by Governor General Mary Simon. This esteemed recognition is bestowed upon individuals who have made significant, sustained contributions to Canadian society across all sectors.

Kharas: An Unrelenting Force for Social Change

Kharas, now 68, is honoured for his remarkable work in propelling social change through human-centred media as a social entrepreneur, humanitarian, and mass communications media producer. The founder of Chocolate Moose Media, established in 1995, Kharas has focused on creating mass communications to uplift the human condition. His impactful works have reached over a billion people and have been utilized in 198 countries, including various languages in India.

Recognizing Excellence: The Order of Canada

The Order of Canada, in its latest round of appointments, has recognized three companions, one honorary officer, and 59 members. The list boasts a diverse representation of Canadians who have made extraordinary contributions in various fields, including activists, authors, artists, Indigenous leaders, journalists, and many others. Among the distinguished recipients are Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists, Susanne Craig, David Barstow, and Russ Buettner, renowned for their investigation into former U.S. President Trump’s finances.

An Honour for the Parsi Community

Expressing his gratitude for the high honour, Kharas underscored the significance of this recognition, especially as a member of the small Parsi community in Canada. His commitment to human-centred media stands as an inspiration, demonstrating the potential of media to foster empathy, understanding, and positive social change. With a collection of 125 awards, including the prestigious Peabody Award, and several honorary doctorates from universities, Kharas continues to champion social change through his work.

The Order of Canada’s appointees will be invited to an investiture ceremony to receive their insignia, with dates to be announced. The upcoming ceremony promises to celebrate their collective contributions to the nation, with Kharas standing as a symbol of excellence in social organization and mass communications media production.

