India

Indian-Origin Entrepreneur Firdaus Kharas Honored with Prestigious Canadian Award

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:28 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 8:11 am EST
Indian-Origin Entrepreneur Firdaus Kharas Honored with Prestigious Canadian Award

Firdaus Kharas, a distinguished India-born social entrepreneur and advocate for social change, has been appointed as an officer of the Order of Canada, one of the most esteemed honours in the nation. The announcement came as part of the 2023 annual list of appointees to the Order of Canada, released by Governor General Mary Simon. This esteemed recognition is bestowed upon individuals who have made significant, sustained contributions to Canadian society across all sectors.

(Read Also: Dense Fog to Blanket Delhi and North India, Impacts Visibility and Transportation)

Kharas: An Unrelenting Force for Social Change

Kharas, now 68, is honoured for his remarkable work in propelling social change through human-centred media as a social entrepreneur, humanitarian, and mass communications media producer. The founder of Chocolate Moose Media, established in 1995, Kharas has focused on creating mass communications to uplift the human condition. His impactful works have reached over a billion people and have been utilized in 198 countries, including various languages in India.

Recognizing Excellence: The Order of Canada

The Order of Canada, in its latest round of appointments, has recognized three companions, one honorary officer, and 59 members. The list boasts a diverse representation of Canadians who have made extraordinary contributions in various fields, including activists, authors, artists, Indigenous leaders, journalists, and many others. Among the distinguished recipients are Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists, Susanne Craig, David Barstow, and Russ Buettner, renowned for their investigation into former U.S. President Trump’s finances.

(Read Also: India’s Major Parties Launch Nationwide Yatras: A Prelude to the 2024 Elections)

An Honour for the Parsi Community

Expressing his gratitude for the high honour, Kharas underscored the significance of this recognition, especially as a member of the small Parsi community in Canada. His commitment to human-centred media stands as an inspiration, demonstrating the potential of media to foster empathy, understanding, and positive social change. With a collection of 125 awards, including the prestigious Peabody Award, and several honorary doctorates from universities, Kharas continues to champion social change through his work.

The Order of Canada’s appointees will be invited to an investiture ceremony to receive their insignia, with dates to be announced. The upcoming ceremony promises to celebrate their collective contributions to the nation, with Kharas standing as a symbol of excellence in social organization and mass communications media production.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

