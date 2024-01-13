en English
Business

Indian Oil Corporation to Launch 300 Ethanol Fuel Stations: A Leap Towards Green Energy

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:38 am EST
Indian Oil Corporation to Launch 300 Ethanol Fuel Stations: A Leap Towards Green Energy

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the nation’s leading oil and gas company, has announced an ambitious plan to open 300 ethanol-based fuel stations across India. This strategic move is an integral part of a broader initiative by the Indian government to reduce its reliance on imported crude oil and curtail greenhouse gas emissions.

A Leap Toward National Biofuel Policy

This eco-friendly decision aligns with the National Policy on Biofuels, which advocates for the progressive blending of biofuels with petrol and diesel. The government has set significant targets of achieving a 10% ethanol blending rate by 2022 and ramping it up to 20% by 2030.

Ethanol, recognized as a cleaner and renewable fuel, is predominantly produced from the fermentation of sugarcane in India. The establishment of these pioneering fuel stations is anticipated to stimulate the consumption of ethanol-blended fuels and foster the adoption of alternative fuels in the country.

Boost to Farmers and Rural Infrastructure

The government also foresees that the escalated use of biofuels will furnish a consistent source of income for farmers and aid in the creation of rural infrastructure. This initiative is not only a leap towards environmental sustainability but also a significant step in empowering the agricultural sector and boosting rural economies.

Consumer Benefits and Environmental Impact

The proposed ethanol fuel stations will also serve to offer consumers a wider range of fuel choices, thereby aiding the transition towards environmentally friendly fuels. The initiative is in sync with India’s goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, as well as promote the adoption of hybrid vehicles through lowered taxes.

Business
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

