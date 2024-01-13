Indian Oil Corporation to Launch 300 Ethanol Fuel Stations: A Leap Towards Green Energy

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the nation’s leading oil and gas company, has announced an ambitious plan to open 300 ethanol-based fuel stations across India. This strategic move is an integral part of a broader initiative by the Indian government to reduce its reliance on imported crude oil and curtail greenhouse gas emissions.

A Leap Toward National Biofuel Policy

This eco-friendly decision aligns with the National Policy on Biofuels, which advocates for the progressive blending of biofuels with petrol and diesel. The government has set significant targets of achieving a 10% ethanol blending rate by 2022 and ramping it up to 20% by 2030.

Ethanol, recognized as a cleaner and renewable fuel, is predominantly produced from the fermentation of sugarcane in India. The establishment of these pioneering fuel stations is anticipated to stimulate the consumption of ethanol-blended fuels and foster the adoption of alternative fuels in the country.

Boost to Farmers and Rural Infrastructure

The government also foresees that the escalated use of biofuels will furnish a consistent source of income for farmers and aid in the creation of rural infrastructure. This initiative is not only a leap towards environmental sustainability but also a significant step in empowering the agricultural sector and boosting rural economies.

Consumer Benefits and Environmental Impact

The proposed ethanol fuel stations will also serve to offer consumers a wider range of fuel choices, thereby aiding the transition towards environmentally friendly fuels. The initiative is in sync with India’s goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, as well as promote the adoption of hybrid vehicles through lowered taxes.