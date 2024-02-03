Indian Navy Successfully Thwarts Piracy Attempt on Iranian-Flagged Vessel

In an act of great valour, the Indian Navy successfully countered a piracy attempt off the coast of Somalia on January 31, 2024. The target was an Iranian-flagged fishing vessel, FV Omari, which had been seized by seven pirates. The swift and strategic intervention of the Indian Navy led to the safe release of the crew and the vessel.

The Rescue Operation

While conducting surveillance in the region, the Navy's Remotely Piloted Aircraft detected FV Omari in distress. Responding promptly, the Indian Navy rerouted its anti-piracy vessel, INS Sharda, to intercept FV Omari. With the use of its helicopters and boats, INS Sharda managed to coerce the pirates into releasing the hostages unharmed. The vessel was boarded by the naval ship to ensure the well-being of the crew and to sanitize the vessel post the hostage situation.

The Crew and Their Ordeal

The crew on board FV Omari consisted of 11 Iranian and eight Pakistani nationals. They had been taken hostage by the pirates, who had boarded their vessel. The ordeal of the crew came to an end in the early hours of February 2, 2024, when INS Sharda reached the scene and successfully negotiated their release.

Indian Navy's Anti-Piracy Efforts

This incident is the latest in a series of successful rescue missions carried out by the Indian Navy in the region. Their commitment to maritime security operations and the safety of vessels and seafarers at sea is unwavering. Since 2008, the Navy has actively engaged with regional and extra-regional navies/maritime forces, promoting maritime security. Their persistent efforts have resulted in the safe escort of 3,440 ships and over 25,000 seafarers so far.

The successful operation against the hijacking of FV Omari is a testament to the Indian Navy's unwavering commitment to maritime security in the region. Their efforts continue to protect lives at sea and maintain the safety of all seafarers and vessels, thereby reinforcing trust in the Indian Navy's capabilities.