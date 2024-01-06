Indian Navy Successfully Rescues Crew from Hijacked Ship Near Somalia

In a bold move against piracy, the Indian Navy executed a successful rescue operation on Friday, liberating 21 crew members, including 15 Indians, from a hijacked cargo ship near the coast of Somalia. The crew, relieved and thankful, chanted ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, a patriotic slogan translating to ‘Victory to Mother India’, expressing their gratitude for their safe return.

Operation Details

The crew members aboard the MV Lila Norfolk sent out a distress signal after their ship was seized by unidentified armed personnel. In response, the Indian Navy dispatched a patrol aircraft and the guided-missile destroyer, INS Chennai, to establish contact and orchestrate the rescue operation. The INS Chennai reached the vessel in less than a day after receiving the distress call and successfully evacuated all 21 crew members.

Rising Concerns about Piracy

This incident has rekindled concerns about the resurgence of piracy in the region. Experts attribute recent piracy attacks to the repositioning of navy vessels from the Indian Ocean to the Red Sea. These shifts in focus of anti-piracy maritime forces have been exploited by pirates, leading to at least three reported hijackings in December alone.

Indian Navy’s Commendable Response

The Indian Navy’s swift and effective response has highlighted its commitment to ensuring maritime security in the Arabian Sea. The marine commandos onboard the vessel confirmed the absence of hijackers, indicating that the threat had been effectively neutralized. The Indian Navy also provided assistance to restore power and propulsion to the vessel, ensuring its safe continuation to its destination. The successful operation has been hailed, both by the rescued crew and the shipping company, as a testament to the Indian Navy’s professionalism and efficacy.