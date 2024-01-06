en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Indian Navy Successfully Rescues Crew from Hijacked Ship Near Somalia

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:24 am EST
Indian Navy Successfully Rescues Crew from Hijacked Ship Near Somalia

In a bold move against piracy, the Indian Navy executed a successful rescue operation on Friday, liberating 21 crew members, including 15 Indians, from a hijacked cargo ship near the coast of Somalia. The crew, relieved and thankful, chanted ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, a patriotic slogan translating to ‘Victory to Mother India’, expressing their gratitude for their safe return.

Operation Details

The crew members aboard the MV Lila Norfolk sent out a distress signal after their ship was seized by unidentified armed personnel. In response, the Indian Navy dispatched a patrol aircraft and the guided-missile destroyer, INS Chennai, to establish contact and orchestrate the rescue operation. The INS Chennai reached the vessel in less than a day after receiving the distress call and successfully evacuated all 21 crew members.

Rising Concerns about Piracy

This incident has rekindled concerns about the resurgence of piracy in the region. Experts attribute recent piracy attacks to the repositioning of navy vessels from the Indian Ocean to the Red Sea. These shifts in focus of anti-piracy maritime forces have been exploited by pirates, leading to at least three reported hijackings in December alone.

Indian Navy’s Commendable Response

The Indian Navy’s swift and effective response has highlighted its commitment to ensuring maritime security in the Arabian Sea. The marine commandos onboard the vessel confirmed the absence of hijackers, indicating that the threat had been effectively neutralized. The Indian Navy also provided assistance to restore power and propulsion to the vessel, ensuring its safe continuation to its destination. The successful operation has been hailed, both by the rescued crew and the shipping company, as a testament to the Indian Navy’s professionalism and efficacy.

0
Asia India
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
57 mins ago
Carey Olsen's Mahogany Bean to be Seconded to Hong Kong Office
In a significant move for both individual career progression and global business strategy, Bermudian associate lawyer Mahogany Bean is set to be seconded to the Hong Kong office of Carey Olsen Bermuda. The secondment, expected to last a minimum of six months, will see Bean collaborating with Hong Kong partner Matthew Watson. This key development
Carey Olsen's Mahogany Bean to be Seconded to Hong Kong Office
Indonesia to Host Annual Press Statement in Historic City of Bandung, Reflecting on a Decade of Diplomacy
2 hours ago
Indonesia to Host Annual Press Statement in Historic City of Bandung, Reflecting on a Decade of Diplomacy
2023 Investment Fund Performance: Tech Surges, China Struggles
3 hours ago
2023 Investment Fund Performance: Tech Surges, China Struggles
Sheikh Hasina: The World's Longest-Serving Female Head of Government Amid Controversy
1 hour ago
Sheikh Hasina: The World's Longest-Serving Female Head of Government Amid Controversy
Hong Kong's Domestic Helpers and Asia's Pivotal Election Year: A Tale of Social and Political Change
1 hour ago
Hong Kong's Domestic Helpers and Asia's Pivotal Election Year: A Tale of Social and Political Change
Bhutan Grapples with a 12.4 Percent Overall Poverty Rate
1 hour ago
Bhutan Grapples with a 12.4 Percent Overall Poverty Rate
Latest Headlines
World News
House Freedom Caucus Challenges Bipartisan Government Funding Deal
16 seconds
House Freedom Caucus Challenges Bipartisan Government Funding Deal
BJP Aims to Connect with Muslim Women Through Outreach Program in Uttar Pradesh
36 seconds
BJP Aims to Connect with Muslim Women Through Outreach Program in Uttar Pradesh
Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare Shines with 100% Organ Donation Conversion Rate
57 seconds
Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare Shines with 100% Organ Donation Conversion Rate
Australia Criminalizes Nazi Salute and Hate Symbols: A Significant Step Against Hate Speech
3 mins
Australia Criminalizes Nazi Salute and Hate Symbols: A Significant Step Against Hate Speech
Kate Garraway's Heartfelt Tribute to Husband Derek Draper: A Tale of Love, Loss, and Long COVID
3 mins
Kate Garraway's Heartfelt Tribute to Husband Derek Draper: A Tale of Love, Loss, and Long COVID
Renowned GP Dr. Peter Rubin Faces Second Suspension Amid Ongoing Investigation
3 mins
Renowned GP Dr. Peter Rubin Faces Second Suspension Amid Ongoing Investigation
Didier Reynders Eyes Secretary General Role at Council of Europe
4 mins
Didier Reynders Eyes Secretary General Role at Council of Europe
Africa's Development Stifled by Leadership Failure: Peter Obi Calls for Change
4 mins
Africa's Development Stifled by Leadership Failure: Peter Obi Calls for Change
Reflecting on the Capitol Insurrection: Biden and Trump Outline Visions for 2024
5 mins
Reflecting on the Capitol Insurrection: Biden and Trump Outline Visions for 2024
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
3 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
5 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
5 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
5 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
7 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app