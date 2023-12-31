Indian Navy Strengthens Maritime Security Amidst Rising Threats

Former Indian Navy spokesperson, Captain DK Sharma (CaptDKS), has underlined the pressing need for vigilance amidst rising security concerns in the Indian Ocean.

The Indian Navy is reportedly coordinating closely with the Coast Guard to tackle these emerging challenges.

The strategic significance of the Indian Ocean, a major conduit for international trade, has grown, thereby enhancing its importance for maritime security. The region has seen an uptick in threats such as piracy, illegal fishing, human trafficking, and potential military confrontations.

Strengthening Surveillance and Security Measures

In response to these threats, the Indian Navy has been buttressing its surveillance and security measures. It has increased its presence in the Indian Ocean to counter emerging security challenges and has been conducting joint exercises with foreign navies to strengthen maritime cooperation and security.

The Navy has also enhanced its surveillance in the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden in the wake of recent attacks on merchant vessels. This includes the deployment of destroyers and frigates, escalating aerial surveillance, and operating in close coordination with the Coast Guard.