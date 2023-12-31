en English
India

Indian Navy Strengthens Maritime Security Amidst Rising Threats

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:32 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:54 pm EST
Indian Navy Strengthens Maritime Security Amidst Rising Threats

Former Indian Navy spokesperson, Captain DK Sharma (CaptDKS), has underlined the pressing need for vigilance amidst rising security concerns in the Indian Ocean.

The Indian Navy is reportedly coordinating closely with the Coast Guard to tackle these emerging challenges.

The strategic significance of the Indian Ocean, a major conduit for international trade, has grown, thereby enhancing its importance for maritime security. The region has seen an uptick in threats such as piracy, illegal fishing, human trafficking, and potential military confrontations.

Strengthening Surveillance and Security Measures

In response to these threats, the Indian Navy has been buttressing its surveillance and security measures. It has increased its presence in the Indian Ocean to counter emerging security challenges and has been conducting joint exercises with foreign navies to strengthen maritime cooperation and security.

The Navy has also enhanced its surveillance in the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden in the wake of recent attacks on merchant vessels. This includes the deployment of destroyers and frigates, escalating aerial surveillance, and operating in close coordination with the Coast Guard.

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

