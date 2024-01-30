Indian Navy Rescues 19 Pakistani Crew Members from Somali Pirates in Anti-Piracy Operation

In a notable display of commitment to maritime security, the Indian Navy's warship, INS Sumitra, executed a successful anti-piracy operation, freeing 19 crew members and a vessel held captive by armed Somali pirates in the Arabian Sea. This operation underscores increased concerns about a resurgence of piracy around the Horn of Africa, highlighting the need for international collaboration in combating this threat.

INS Sumitra: A Beacon of Maritime Security

INS Sumitra, an Indian Navy warship, has emerged as a beacon of maritime security, successfully rescuing a vessel known as Al Naeemi, and its crew of 19 Pakistani nationals, seized by 11 Somali pirates off the East Coast of Somalia and the Gulf of Aden. This rescue operation came within 36 hours after INS Sumitra had already saved another fishing vessel, FV Iman, along with its crew members. The Marine Commandos of the Indian Navy played a significant role in these operations, ensuring the safe rescue of all crew members.

A Resurgence of Piracy: A Global Concern

The success of the Indian Navy in these operations is part of a larger narrative of increased drone and pirate attacks targeting merchant vessels in the region, including the Red Sea and segments of the Arabian Sea. This rise in piracy has led to a heightened sense of concern globally. International naval forces are being diverted north from the Gulf of Aden into the Red Sea, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

Indian Navy's Ongoing Efforts in Maritime Security

The Indian Navy's ongoing efforts in securing the seas is evidenced by the rescue of two hijacked fishing vessels and their 36 crew members, 17 Iranian and 19 Pakistani, in the southern Arabian Sea, all within 36 hours. The swift and effective response of INS Sumitra to distress messages regarding the hijacking of these vessels showcases the readiness and efficiency of the Indian Navy in addressing maritime security threats. The Indian Navy's warships continue to be deployed in the Indian Ocean region, ensuring safety and security in the high seas.