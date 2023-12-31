en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Indian Navy Ramps Up Security Measures in Arabian Sea Following Attacks on Merchant Vessels

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:37 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:16 am EST
Indian Navy Ramps Up Security Measures in Arabian Sea Following Attacks on Merchant Vessels

In a decisive response to the recent attacks on merchant vessels, the Indian Navy, under the command of Admiral R Hari Kumar, has amplified its security measures in the Arabian Sea. The Navy’s vigilant actions aim to safeguard mariners and merchant ships from potential security threats, echoing a heightened commitment to maritime security.

Increased Surveillance and Thorough Inspections

The Indian Navy has heightened surveillance in the northern and central regions of the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden. This strategic move follows an alarming rise in security incidents concerning merchant vessels. As part of the initiative, naval task groups consisting of destroyers and frigates have been deployed. These groups are tasked with providing assistance to merchant vessels and conducting maritime security operations.

Apart from the naval task groups, Admiral Kumar has ordered vigilant lookout for suspicious activities and thorough inspections of boats. The admiral’s directives serve as a robust response to the recent maritime incidents, notably the attacks on MV Ruen and MV Chem Pluto.

Maritime Domain Awareness and Aerial Surveillance

To ensure comprehensive maritime domain awareness, the Indian Navy has fortified its aerial surveillance capabilities. Long-range maritime patrol aircraft and remotely piloted aircraft (RPAs) have been deployed as part of this enhanced surveillance plan. The move marks a significant increase in the Navy’s proactive measures to maintain maritime security.

Coordination with the Indian Coast Guard

The Indian Navy is working in close coordination with the Indian Coast Guard to monitor and address new security risks in the Indian Ocean. This collaborative approach aims to extend effective surveillance over the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). The official statement from the Navy highlighted the shift in maritime incidents closer to India’s EEZ and reinforced the Navy’s commitment to the safety of merchant shipping in collaboration with national maritime agencies.

0
India Security
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion

By Dil Bar Irshad

Jalpaiguri's Last Sunset of 2023: A Vivid End to the Year

By Dil Bar Irshad

J.P. Nadda Slams Opposition's 'Nyay Yatra', Lauds PM Modi's Vision for India

By Dil Bar Irshad

SEBI Penalizes Unitech Advisors and Directors for Fund Mismanagement

By Bijay Laxmi

Cricket 2023: Records, Upsets, and the Changing Face of the Game ...
@Cricket · 13 mins
Cricket 2023: Records, Upsets, and the Changing Face of the Game ...
heart comment 0
Tragic New Year’s Eve: Bengaluru Techie Falls to Death from 33rd Floor

By Salman Khan

Tragic New Year's Eve: Bengaluru Techie Falls to Death from 33rd Floor
Zeenat Aman: A Nostalgic Encounter and Anticipation for Future

By BNN Correspondents

Zeenat Aman: A Nostalgic Encounter and Anticipation for Future
India’s National Action Plan: Aiming for Rabies Elimination by 2030

By Rafia Tasleem

India's National Action Plan: Aiming for Rabies Elimination by 2030
Tragic Heart Attack Claims Life of Young Cricket Player in Madhya Pradesh

By Salman Khan

Tragic Heart Attack Claims Life of Young Cricket Player in Madhya Pradesh
Latest Headlines
World News
Israeli Military Blocks Ambulances: A Dire Situation Unfolds
1 min
Israeli Military Blocks Ambulances: A Dire Situation Unfolds
Incumbent Felix Tshisekedi Expected to Win DR Congo Presidential Elections
2 mins
Incumbent Felix Tshisekedi Expected to Win DR Congo Presidential Elections
European Union at a Crossroads: Echoes of the Past and the Road Ahead
4 mins
European Union at a Crossroads: Echoes of the Past and the Road Ahead
eThekwini Mayor Refutes Accusations of Supporting Zuma-Linked Party with Municipal Resources
5 mins
eThekwini Mayor Refutes Accusations of Supporting Zuma-Linked Party with Municipal Resources
Nigerian Legislature Approves 28.77 Trillion Naira Budget for 2024
5 mins
Nigerian Legislature Approves 28.77 Trillion Naira Budget for 2024
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
6 mins
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States
6 mins
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States
The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season
7 mins
The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
7 mins
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
8 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
1 hour
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
10 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app