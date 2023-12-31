Indian Navy Ramps Up Security Measures in Arabian Sea Following Attacks on Merchant Vessels

In a decisive response to the recent attacks on merchant vessels, the Indian Navy, under the command of Admiral R Hari Kumar, has amplified its security measures in the Arabian Sea. The Navy’s vigilant actions aim to safeguard mariners and merchant ships from potential security threats, echoing a heightened commitment to maritime security.

Increased Surveillance and Thorough Inspections

The Indian Navy has heightened surveillance in the northern and central regions of the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden. This strategic move follows an alarming rise in security incidents concerning merchant vessels. As part of the initiative, naval task groups consisting of destroyers and frigates have been deployed. These groups are tasked with providing assistance to merchant vessels and conducting maritime security operations.

Apart from the naval task groups, Admiral Kumar has ordered vigilant lookout for suspicious activities and thorough inspections of boats. The admiral’s directives serve as a robust response to the recent maritime incidents, notably the attacks on MV Ruen and MV Chem Pluto.

Maritime Domain Awareness and Aerial Surveillance

To ensure comprehensive maritime domain awareness, the Indian Navy has fortified its aerial surveillance capabilities. Long-range maritime patrol aircraft and remotely piloted aircraft (RPAs) have been deployed as part of this enhanced surveillance plan. The move marks a significant increase in the Navy’s proactive measures to maintain maritime security.

Coordination with the Indian Coast Guard

The Indian Navy is working in close coordination with the Indian Coast Guard to monitor and address new security risks in the Indian Ocean. This collaborative approach aims to extend effective surveillance over the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). The official statement from the Navy highlighted the shift in maritime incidents closer to India’s EEZ and reinforced the Navy’s commitment to the safety of merchant shipping in collaboration with national maritime agencies.